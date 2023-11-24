The cunning way to defeat the all-powerful forces of AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The cunning way to defeat the all-powerful forces of AI

I’ve been reading reports all year which darkly warn about artificial intelligence. They’ve led me to believe AI will take over the world, make slaves of humans, and replace grammar columnists with small beeping boxes (what do you mean you’d hardly notice!)

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

Eric, a regular correspondent of this column, caring not one whit for my blood pressure, sent me a link to a story about the Hampshire village of Twyford and its apostrophe battle.

A street, St Mary’s Terrace, had a new sign erected which omitted the apostrophe.

The amazing part was the local council’s response. They whimpered: “But the national guidance is to do away with punctuation in street signs”.

This is in England and Wales. I hope Scotland has more sense.

The reason given for this nationally guided apostrophecide (I made that word up) was, quite incredibly, that punctuation might be misinterpreted if read by a computer.

Hold on just a cotton-picking minute!

I have come to regard AI as an alien baddie that would give even Captain Kirk a run for his money.

But it turns out that, never mind photon torpedoes and doing inexplicable things with the warp core, all you have to do to is insert an apostrophe into a word and that’s AI beat.

Anyway, what sort of person believes apostrophes aren’t needed? The sort who thinks that were and we’re are the same word, I imagine.

But there are malcontents roaming the wild hinterlands of punctuation usage who will gleefully point out apostrophe difficulties.

Do you give an apostrophe to the pluralised do in “dos and don’ts”, is one of their sneaky questions. Because what is a “dos”, they triumphantly trumpet (cheating by pronouncing it “doss”).

And if you had a large collection of the letters a and i, would you say you had lots of is and as? Because it would be easier to understand if you said you had a’s and i’s! Aha Mr Finan (they cry) get out of that without moving!

OK, I concede. If, once in a quintillion lifetimes, you have to say you own more than one letter i, and the future of civilisation relies upon making this crystal clear in writing, perhaps it might be forgivable to use a technically incorrect apostrophe.

Happy now?

But the rest of the time, let’s fight the good fight to keep up a healthy, beneficial, and correct (if I was the type of person who underlined words for emphasis, I’d underline “correct”) use of apostrophes in our written language. Especially on street signs.

 

 

Word of the week

Nonpareil (adjective)

Having no equal. EG: ”The apostrophe is my, and should be everyone’s, nonpareil standard where the language is concerned. We shall stand strong to defend the apostrophe. For if we lose this battle we lose the war!”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

