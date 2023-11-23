Analysis: Nicky Clark leaves big boots to fill at St Johnstone – what are Craig Levein’s options?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Analysis: Nicky Clark leaves big boots to fill at St Johnstone – what are Craig Levein’s options?

The new Perth boss could go in several different directions.

Five St Johnstone contenders to replace Nicky Clark.
Five St Johnstone contenders to replace Nicky Clark. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Just when the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle were falling into place at St Johnstone, Craig Levein is going to have to do without a very big one, possibly until after the mid-season break.

Nicky Clark’s calf injury is a significant blot on an otherwise increasingly attractive McDiarmid Park landscape.

His partnership with Chris Kane – and his three goals – have helped spark a Perth revival under Alex Cleland and then Levein, elevating Saints from 12th in the Premiership to 10th.

Now the recently-appointed Perth boss is faced with the dilemma of how he fills a Clark-shaped hole in his team’s attack.

Courier Sport examines the options.

The safe bet

Stevie May was last season’s top scorer.

That he hasn’t found the net in the league yet in the current campaign is one of the reasons the team was rock bottom of the table for months.

The 31-year-old’s last start was back in September, when he and Saints toiled against Hibs.

It’s been substitute appearances ever since – on six occasions.

The last of those six was very encouraging, though.

May replaced Clark just after the hour mark, set-up Graham Carey for his winning goal, could have scored one himself and generally looked like the all-action forward who shared the player of the year prizes with Drey Wright in May.

He knows Kane’s game better than anyone else in the squad and invariably produces his best form when he’s stripped of  get-the-team-up-the pitch, focal point duties.

The penalty box predator

Let’s be honest, the signing of Luke Jephcott has yet to pay-off.

The former Plymouth Argyle man recently admitted that a summer without a club has left him playing fitness catch-up ever since and there’s no doubt that has impacted his ability to impress in the Premiership.

Jephcott doesn’t share Clark’s aerial ability but he was signed as a number nine who comes alive in the box.

Arguably, given Kane can be the link-up forward, it’s the second part of that equation that takes priority in a Clark replacement.

Jephcott has impressive EFL pedigree when it comes to goalscoring and Saints are now creating more chances than at any point since his arrival.

In theory, combining with Kane should work.

Pace and power

Levein hasn’t been able to call upon Dara Costelloe yet.

In the one Saints game he watched before taking the job, the Irishman was the right wing-back as Kilmarnock were beaten 2-1.

That could well be the position Levein believes Costelloe is best suited to (I do) but the athleticism and directness he brings out wide also has its uses through the middle.

The on-loan Burnley man’s goal against Livingston was one such example.

As Brechin City captain Euan Spark has outlined, Levein’s assistant Andy Kirk likes his strikers to stretch defences with their runs into wide areas.

Costelloe is the best-equipped of the forwards in the Saints squad to do that.

The biggest gamble

It’s been a frustrating start to his season with Saints for DJ Jaiyesimi.

A hamstring injury after signing on loan from Charlton wasn’t serious but it delayed his debut until MacLean’s last game in charge against St Mirren.

Jaiyesimi played at left wing-back and looked very comfortable on the ball.

A minor injury picked up in Paisley prevented him from being part of the recent three-game unbeaten streak but he was back in action on the same turf in a closed-doors match last Thursday.

MacLean talked about Jaiyesimi as an option through the middle and you could see why when his quick feet and acrobatic shot produced the closest thing to a goal for Saints in that end-of-era 4-0 loss.

St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi's positional map with Swindon Town in 2020/21.
St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi’s positional map with Swindon Town in 2020/21. Image: StatsBomb.
The effect DJ Jaiyesimi had in central areas for Swindon in 2021/22 is shown on this StatsBomb graphic.
The effect DJ Jaiyesimi had in central areas for Swindon in 2021/22 is shown on this StatsBomb graphic.

Swindon got the best out of him as a goal threat when he scored 10 times in League One over two seasons, with one StatsBomb graphic above highlighting the positions he took up in the first of those campaigns and the other his penalty box work in the second.

Could St Johnstone do the same?

The player he knows best

Levein brought Max Kucheriavyi to Scotland when he was at Hearts and then became a mentor of the Ukraine under-21 international’s at Glebe Park.

A September interview in The Courier revealed the admiration the then Brechin advisor had for his young protégé’s mental strength and football skillset.

On the latter, Levein observed:  “I don’t think St Johnstone have another player like Max.

“He does his work, rolls his sleeves up, creates and scores goals.

“I don’t think we should pigeon hole him into one position but anyone who has ever seen Max in training will tell you about his incredible technique.”

Kucheriavyi’s one appearance for Saints under Levein so far was as a replacement for Clark against Motherwell.

He did his best work in those 15 minutes high up the pitch and was instrumental in regaining parity, maybe even control, in the contest for his team.

And let’s not forget, he’s still the club’s joint top scorer on three goals – all of them back post finishes a striker would be proud of.

Kucheriavyi as a 10 to Kane’s nine is a November and December solution that has a lot going for it.

The formation change

Saints under Levein, and Cleland before him, have won two and drawn one with what could be described as a 3-1-4-2 formation.

Given the profile of the centre-backs at the club, playing with one less in the heart of the defence is unlikely to be on the cards anytime soon.

A more realistic set-up tweak would be one Callum Davidson liked and won two cup finals with – from 3-1-4-2 to 3-4-2-1.

Kane was extremely effective as a lone striker in 2021 and would quickly take to it once more.

And there are no lack of options to play the wide forward cutting in roles that Glenn Middleton, Craig Conway and David Wotherspoon excelled in.

More from St Johnstone FC

What type of reception will Craig Levein get on his return to Hearts with St Johnstone?
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein HOPING to get booed by Hearts fans on Tynecastle…
Dave Mackay and James McPake are preparing Dunfermline for another Fife derby. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dave Mackay eyeing Scottish Cup win over Raith as 'turning point' for Dunfermline
St Johnstone duo, Cammy MacPherson and Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein impressed by Kucheriavyi and MacPherson - but both face…
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips one of Trinidad and Tobago's star men as Soca…
St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe is back on the training ground.
St Johnstone wing-back Dara Costelloe back in training as Craig Levein builds up to…
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee loan star Luke Graham relishing Montrose move as he reveals reason behind St…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein may need to correct 'balance' of his squad in…
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips involved in VAR drama against USA as Trinidad suffer…
Ryan McGowan in action for St Johnstone.
Craig Levein hails 'fantastic' Ryan McGowan as St Johnstone defender takes full advantage of…
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov got new manager bounce with his club - now…

Conversation