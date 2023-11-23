‘Give him freedom of the city’: Best reactions as ‘Dundee hardman’ speaks after 23 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Give him freedom of the city’: Best reactions as ‘Dundee hardman’ speaks after 23 years

Science teacher David McLean has been hailed a "legend".

By Chloe Burrell
David McLean and his wife
David McLean and his wife Rosie. Image: David McLean

A teacher revealed to be behind the iconic “Dundee hardman” viral video clip has been hailed a “legend” by locals after he was tracked down 23 years on.

David McLean became an internet sensation after his speech about how Dundee was a “hardman town”, recorded in a corner shop in 2000 when he was just 16, was later shared on social media.

The Courier revealed on Wednesday how David – a science teacher at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy – was the man behind the clip.

And locals lapped up the chance to relive the hilarious moment more than two decades later.

After our story was shared, hundreds of people responded on social media – many praising the 40-year-old’s light-hearted response to his online fame.

‘Dundee hardman’: Locals praise teacher’s sense of humour

On the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, Former Wave FM radio DJ Chris Beattie said: “Not sure I’d call him a hardman, but having a sense of humour and being able to laugh at yourself is as Dundonian as it gets.”

Natasha-Louise Ross said: “(I) always say I wonder where he is now! This has made my day.

“This is a running joke – I always say hardman.”

Ryan Watt said: “Should be given freedom of the city.”

And William Cameron added: “How have I never seen this? Went to school with this hardman.

“Looks like he’s doing alright as a science teacher now.”

Dundee-born politician Stephen Flynn, who last week shared the clip in reference to being called the “hardest” MP in Britain, simply replied with laughing and clapping emojis on X – formerly Twitter.

User @kennybell11 said on X: “One of the nicest people you’ll ever meet and a fantastic teacher, however still an amazing clip.”

‘Inspiring to see he has stepped away from the hardman lifestyle’

Derek Bayne said on Facebook: “I remember David as physics student in St Andrews many years ago.

“The face jumped out at me when it popped up.”

Cameron McKay joked on X: “Inspiring to see he turned his life around and stepped away from the hardman lifestyle.”

James Ross posted: “Seems like a sound guy. Absolutely fantastic.”

David McLean who is a science teacher at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy.
David is now a science teacher at Breadlbane Academy in Aberfeldy. Image: David McLean

Some said he should be rewarded for the laughs he has given over the years.

X user @Deellerious1893 wrote: “Yes! Royalties must surely be on their way!”

James Hosie said: “He should be given the freedom of the city and awarded handsomely for giving me hours upon hours of laughter. Great man!”

And TV and radio star Dominik Diamond posted: “The greatest story ever told. Also, the original video is one of the high points of Scottish cinema.

“One can only dream of what Wes Anderson will do with the remake.”

Others hailed it as “the best piece of journalism this year”.

  • Do you know the origins of the ‘hardman’ footage? Get in touch – email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

