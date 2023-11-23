‘Give him freedom of the city’: Best reactions as ‘Dundee hardman’ speaks after 23 years

A teacher revealed to be behind the iconic “Dundee hardman” viral video clip has been hailed a “legend” by locals after he was tracked down 23 years on.

David McLean became an internet sensation after his speech about how Dundee was a “hardman town”, recorded in a corner shop in 2000 when he was just 16, was later shared on social media.

The Courier revealed on Wednesday how David – a science teacher at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy – was the man behind the clip.

And locals lapped up the chance to relive the hilarious moment more than two decades later.

After our story was shared, hundreds of people responded on social media – many praising the 40-year-old’s light-hearted response to his online fame.

‘Dundee hardman’: Locals praise teacher’s sense of humour

On the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page, Former Wave FM radio DJ Chris Beattie said: “Not sure I’d call him a hardman, but having a sense of humour and being able to laugh at yourself is as Dundonian as it gets.”

Natasha-Louise Ross said: “(I) always say I wonder where he is now! This has made my day.

“This is a running joke – I always say hardman.”

Ryan Watt said: “Should be given freedom of the city.”

And William Cameron added: “How have I never seen this? Went to school with this hardman.

“Looks like he’s doing alright as a science teacher now.”

Dundee-born politician Stephen Flynn, who last week shared the clip in reference to being called the “hardest” MP in Britain, simply replied with laughing and clapping emojis on X – formerly Twitter.

User @kennybell11 said on X: “One of the nicest people you’ll ever meet and a fantastic teacher, however still an amazing clip.”

‘Inspiring to see he has stepped away from the hardman lifestyle’

Derek Bayne said on Facebook: “I remember David as physics student in St Andrews many years ago.

“The face jumped out at me when it popped up.”

Cameron McKay joked on X: “Inspiring to see he turned his life around and stepped away from the hardman lifestyle.”

James Ross posted: “Seems like a sound guy. Absolutely fantastic.”

Some said he should be rewarded for the laughs he has given over the years.

X user @Deellerious1893 wrote: “Yes! Royalties must surely be on their way!”

James Hosie said: “He should be given the freedom of the city and awarded handsomely for giving me hours upon hours of laughter. Great man!”

And TV and radio star Dominik Diamond posted: “The greatest story ever told. Also, the original video is one of the high points of Scottish cinema.

“One can only dream of what Wes Anderson will do with the remake.”

Others hailed it as “the best piece of journalism this year”.