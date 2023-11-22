EXCLUSIVE: ‘Dundee hardman’ tracked down 23 years on – as science teacher opens up on THAT viral video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Dundee hardman’ tracked down 23 years on – as science teacher opens up on THAT viral video

The clip filmed in a Dundee corner shop in 2000 has become an internet sensation - and The Courier has spoken to the man at the centre of it.

By James Simpson
David McLean as a 16-year-old in his famous "Dundee hardman" video and today, as a 40-year-old science teacher. Image: YouTube/David McLean
David McLean as a 16-year-old in his famous "Dundee hardman" video and today, as a 40-year-old science teacher. Image: YouTube/David McLean

A science teacher who became an internet sensation for his hilarious speech about being a “Dundee hardman” has revealed the story behind the viral video 23 years later.

David McLean was just 16 and a pupil at Harris Academy when he walked into his local corner shop on Blackness Road to buy sweets.

Unbeknown to him, a video filmed in the shop that day in 2000 would propel him to cult hero status, with the clip still being enjoyed on social media more than two decades on.

In the video, David – now 40 – famously told the camera: “Dundee’s always considered to be a kind of a hardman town.

“When I go on holiday in London, if anybody knows I’m from Dundee, they sort of give me the look of, ‘Ooh, hardman’.”

‘I took it on the chin’

The “hardman” claims belied David’s appearance as an innocent and polite teenager.

The video re-emerged last week when Dundee-born SNP politician Stephen Flynn shared the clip in reference to a story about how he had been named Britain’s “hardest” MP.

Fans enjoyed seeing the clip resurfacing, with one writing: “This is amazing.”

Another posted: “Not seen that gem for a while.”

The video has also been turned into postcards and t-shirts over the years.

After being tracked down by The Courier, David revealed he had not seen the footage until it was discovered in 2012 by a pupil in his science class at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy.

The dad-of-one, who is now the principal teacher of science at the Perthshire school, said: “It was so long ago.

David in his Perthshire school classroom. Image: David McLean

“I can’t remember the context of the filming but the person asked my permission.

“I said the line purely for comedy value after going in to buy Fizzy Lizzy sweets.

“It was over in two minutes and I thought, ‘That’s that then’.

“Over a decade later I saw the footage in a classroom. The pupils spotted it on YouTube and thought it was me.

“I told them I’d never made a YouTube video and then I said, ‘Oh, would you look at that’.

“It was embarrassing but I took it on the chin – I was only 16 at the time.

“I had been to London before (the video was filmed) but hadn’t been for a long time.

“The shop was near to to my mum and dad’s house on Abbotsford Place and the shopkeeper was a great guy.

“I was a regular customer but since viewing the footage, I’ve often wondered what happened to the other folk that featured in it.”

It is unclear why the video – which features chats with other customers – was recorded and whether the documentary-style footage was ever used.

School pupils ‘see funny side’ of Dundee hardman video

With the clip being shared repeatedly online over the years, many have speculated as to who the “hardman” is.

Some have also pointed out the teenager’s resemblance to the character McLovin from the smash hit comedy film Superbad.

David’s wife, Rosie, has joked that her husband could now do video birthday greetings off the back of the fame the clip has brought him.

The couple – who have a daughter, Megan, and still live in Dundee –  enjoy the fact the video continues to make people laugh all these years later.

David and wife Rosie have enjoyed a laugh about the clip. Image: David McLean
The science teacher with daughter Megan. Image: David McLean

David said: “The kids in the classroom have all seen the funny side of it.

“I have, on occasion, made reference to the line in the classroom – explaining that I’m the hardman of Dundee at 5ft 4ins.

“The quote has even been used as a quip at staff meetings and it’s also featured on postcards and t-shirts that I’ve seen on Instagram.

“I’m glad it makes people laugh to this day.”

‘I’m not sure about Dundee being a hardman town’

He added: “If I could go back in time, I’m not sure what advice I’d offer my 16-year-old self about being filmed.

“I’m not sure about Dundee being a ‘hardman town’  – I don’t think so compared to other places.

“Maybe it’s just because I’m used to Dundee – I grew up here and I love the city.”

Conversation