£50,000 pledged to improve Leven Prom after public concerns over maintenance

Fife Council will carry out repair work before a multi-million pound Promenade masterplan is approved.

By Claire Warrender
Access points from Leven Promenade onto the grass need repaired.
Access points from Leven Promenade onto the grass need repaired. Image: Google.

Leven seafront is in line for a £50,000 facelift following complaints about lack of maintenance.

The work will improve access to the beach, repair damaged walls and introduce accessible picnic tables.

The low brick wall along Leven Promenade is damaged.
The low brick wall along the seafront is damaged. Image: Google.

The improvements are separate to a multi-million masterplan for the Promenade and will be carried out over the next 18 months.

There will also be work to support the development of sand dunes in a bid to beef up coastal protection.

Councillors say the Prom and beach are the jewels in Levenmouth’s crown and must be looked after.

And Fife Council’s Levenmouth area manager David Paterson said: “We’re teeing up a range of improvements along the coastline.”

However, he warned some of those would be compromised by the recent collapse of the sea wall.

Addressing concerns over maintenance regime

Mr Paterson acknowledged an ongoing consultation regarding the Promenade masterplan.

And he added: “In the interim, these proposals are looking to address some of the concerns raised at a number of these consultations around the maintenance regime in and around the Promenade.”

The Leven Prom improvements include:

  • Better define the access points onto the grass between the skatepark and caravan site.
  • Introduce accessible picnic tables with wheelchair access.
  • Better management of the dunes to protect the coast and the provision of signs to explain what is being done.
  • Installation of access points from the grass onto the beach without affecting the dunes.
  • Repairs to the small brick wall from the skatepark to the end of the Prom
Access points onto the grass will be addressed as part of the Leven Prom improvements
Access points onto the grass will be addressed as part of the Leven Prom improvements. Image: Google.

Mr Paterson said: “The Promenade is one of the key features we’re promoting as part of attracting tourists into the area through the rail link.

“We’re also looking for access for beach wheelchairs because that’s something we’re looking to invest in along the coast.”

Leven Links bridge improvements also planned

SNP councillor John O’Brien said now was the time to do the work.

“The Prom and Leven beach are the jewels in the crown for the whole of Levenmouth,” he said.

“It’s what attracts people to the area.”

And Labour councillor Colin Davidson added: “We need to have it looking good,

“We need something special for people getting off the train.”

Meanwhile, three pedestrian bridges on Leven Links are to be strengthened to help them cope with an expected increase in visitors after the rail link opens.

They include the Leven Thistle Clubhouse bridge, a coastal path bridge and one at the 18th hole.

