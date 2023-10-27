Stay away warning as part of Leven sea wall collapses

Part of Leven sea wall has collapsed following days of torrential rain and high winds.

A section of wall, along with a flight of steps, has slipped downwards towards Scoonie Burn.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon after a downpour lasting several hours.

It comes a week after the region was battered by Storm Babet.

Fife Council has cordoned off the car park between Action Zone and the car park and warned people to stay away from the area.

Officers plan to assess the damage next week.

Leven sea wall repairs will be carried out

Levenmouth area committee vice convener Eugene Clarke said he hoped repairs would be carried out quickly.

“Given the tremendous storm we’ve had it’s not surprising there has been some damage,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s temporary and will be dealt with very quickly.”

A Fife Council spokesperson added: “The council is aware of structural damage to the wall at the steps from the top end of Leven Promenade, next to Action Zone amusements.

“As a precaution, the car park is closed and we would advise people to stay clear of the area.

“The wall will be assessed early next week and any repairs carried out as necessary.”