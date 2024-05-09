Driver hospitalised after car crashes into wall in Aberdour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into wall in Aberdour

The road was closed for around an hour, with bus services redirected.

By Neil Henderson
The car crashed into a wall of a house on High Street, Aberdour.
The car crashed into a wall of a house on High Street, Aberdour.

A man has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Aberdour on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Westend Cottage on High Street at around 7.30am.

Several police vehicles as well as an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The road was closed for around an hour as recovery of the vehicle got underway.

Vehicles, including a number of bus services, were redirected via the B9157 Orrock Quarry Road.

High Street in Aberdour closed for an hour

The man driving the car at the time of the crash was taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Rick and Karen Lawrie, who live at Westend Cottage told The Courier they were startled by a “loud bang”.

“I was reading my newspaper when I heard a loud bang outside the house at around 7.30am,” said Rick.

“We both went outside to be confronted with a Mazda MX5 car embedded into my front garden wall.

“Police and ambulance arrived pretty quickly and a man was spoken to by police and a search of his vehicle made before he was then escorted away in an ambulance.

“The impact has caused considerable damage to the front wall, which will have to be rebuilt.

“Our concern now is that because that wall is interconnected to the house more structural damage to the property may have occurred.

“We are now having to get a structural engineer to assess the full extent of the damage.”

Aberdour resident Maria-Daphne Mangrotis said she was asleep when the crash happened.

The wall of the house was damaged .
The car stuck a wall in High Street, Aberdour.
The car stuck a wall n High Street in Aberdour.
The car stuck a wall in High Street, Aberdour. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

She said: “I didn’t hear the crash but saw the police and ambulance that arrived a short time later.

“The car had crashed into the front garden wall of my next-door neighbour’s house.

“I saw the ambulance take the driver away to hospital a short time later.

Driver taken to hospital after car crash

“Then the road remained closed as the men worked to get the car onto the recovery vehicle.

“Obviously we don’t know the cause of this crash but residents have petitioned Fife Council to have the speed bumps, that were removed when the road was resurfaced a few years back, reinstalled.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.44am to attend a road traffic collision in the High Street area of Aberdour.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Conversation