Driver hospitalised after car crashes into wall in Aberdour

A man has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Aberdour on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Westend Cottage on High Street at around 7.30am.

Several police vehicles as well as an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The road was closed for around an hour as recovery of the vehicle got underway.

Vehicles, including a number of bus services, were redirected via the B9157 Orrock Quarry Road.

High Street in Aberdour closed for an hour

The man driving the car at the time of the crash was taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Rick and Karen Lawrie, who live at Westend Cottage told The Courier they were startled by a “loud bang”.

“I was reading my newspaper when I heard a loud bang outside the house at around 7.30am,” said Rick.

“We both went outside to be confronted with a Mazda MX5 car embedded into my front garden wall.

“Police and ambulance arrived pretty quickly and a man was spoken to by police and a search of his vehicle made before he was then escorted away in an ambulance.

“The impact has caused considerable damage to the front wall, which will have to be rebuilt.

“Our concern now is that because that wall is interconnected to the house more structural damage to the property may have occurred.

“We are now having to get a structural engineer to assess the full extent of the damage.”

Aberdour resident Maria-Daphne Mangrotis said she was asleep when the crash happened.

She said: “I didn’t hear the crash but saw the police and ambulance that arrived a short time later.

“The car had crashed into the front garden wall of my next-door neighbour’s house.

“I saw the ambulance take the driver away to hospital a short time later.

Driver taken to hospital after car crash

“Then the road remained closed as the men worked to get the car onto the recovery vehicle.

“Obviously we don’t know the cause of this crash but residents have petitioned Fife Council to have the speed bumps, that were removed when the road was resurfaced a few years back, reinstalled.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.44am to attend a road traffic collision in the High Street area of Aberdour.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.