Home News Perth & Kinross

Part of Perth’s Tay Street may remain closed until 2025

Work on a "super sewer" in the city centre will continue into next year.

By Stephen Eighteen
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
A drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street. Image: Scottish Water

Part of one of Perth’s busiest city centre streets may remain closed until next year as a sewer upgrade continues.

Tay Street has been completely shut to traffic between Canal Street and Marshall Place since January due to work on a “super sewer”.

It follows a partial road closure that began in May last year, when Scottish Water commenced the project.

The public water company has now announced that vehicle access south of the railway line may have to wait until next year.

The closure on Shore Road, which has also been in place since January, is set to remain until spring 2025.

Section of Tay Street to reopen next month

However, the stretch of Tay Street between Canal Street and the railway bridge should partially reopen to traffic in the last week of June.

Perth and Kinross Council will upgrade this section and carry out kerb repairs before the reopening.

Scottish Water says that “overpumping” has ensured that water supplies have continued as normal while the new pipes have been connected and brought into use.

Perth's Tay Street, south of the railway line
Perth’s Tay Street, south of the railway line, will remain closed. Image: Google Street View

A spokesperson said: “Tay Street south of the railway bridge will remain closed as that’s where the overpumping currently in situ further up Tay Street is being relocated to.

“The temporary traffic regulation order (TTRO) is currently in place until the end of this year.

“However, we expect to apply to the roads authority for an extension to spring 2025 while works continue on Shore Road.

“When we lift the TTRO on Tay Street south of the railway bridge will depend on the progress of the project and other factors, such as weather.

“If we have to extend the current TTRO to include both Tay Street and Shore Road we will apply to the council for that.”

Perth city centre project may help reduce flooding

The multi-million-pound project has seen a 2.2-metre diameter pipe installed to increase capacity in the network to accommodate Perth’s projected growth.

It also aims to reduce the risk of flooding in low-lying areas between the city centre and Muirton.

Cllr Eric Drysdale, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said the impact of the upgrades will be “significant”.

He added: “The benefits will truly be felt during times of heavy rain where flooding is a concern.”

