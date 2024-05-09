Council leader says “let’s get to market” over possible sale of Angus House Forfar HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Council leader says “let’s get to market” over possible sale of Angus House Forfar HQ

An 18-month marketing exercise for the lease or disposal of the council's Orchardbank headquarters will now get underway.

By Graham Brown
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A marathon closed-doors session has cleared the way for an 18-month search to find a potential new owner for Angus Council’s Forfar HQ.

Possible sale of the entire Angus House building at Orchardbank is one of the options to be included in a marketing exercise agreed by councillors on Thursday.

It could also see the 17-year-old building beside the A90 Forfar bypass leased out completely, or split into smaller office suites for rental.

Council property bosses say it is costing more than £400,000 a year to run a building which is now only 55% occupied.

They’ve turned off the heating and lights in large parts of Angus House to cut energy bills.

Appraisal of all Forfar council offices rejected

But the marketing plan was only agreed after private discussions around the marketing bid.

And it saw a failed attempt to have other council buildings in Forfar appraised while the marketing of Angus House is underway.

Carnoustie Independent councillor David Cheape said he wanted a complete review of all the council’s offices in Forfar.

It would take in Ravenswood, County Buildings and Angus House.

The County Buildings in Forfar.
Councillor Cheape wanted Forfar’s County Buildings included in an options appraisal. Image: DC Thomson

He wanted the options appraisal to consider future use based on lease income or sale value.

And he said it should include considerations such as required capital expenditure, suitability for office staff and environmental implications.

The full council spent 80 minutes behind closed doors considering the estates review report relating to Angus House.

But there was little debate when elected members returned to the Town and County Hall chamber in Forfar.

And Mr Cheape’s full Forfar options appraisal bid was defeated by 14 votes to 11.

Council leader Beth Whiteside led the call for the 18-month Angus House marketing exercise to proceed.

It will cost the council around £6,500.

Future options will be brought back to councillors at the end of that period.

If any urgent matters arise within that time they will be the subject of a special report.

SNP group leader Ms Whiteside said: “We’re in limbo until we actually get to the market.

“We can do options appraisals until they’re coming out of our ears.

Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I think we should press on.”

The Angus House move is the next stage of an estates rationalisation programme which has saved the council £3.6m since 2015.

And it has brought in more than £1.3m by offloading properties it did not need.

Housing emergency motion defeated

The same full council meeting saw a bid to declare a housing emergency in Angus rejected.

Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott made the call on the back of a £9m housing budget cut this year.

But SNP councillors voted against the move after saying it would make “no tangible difference” to Angus tenants.

