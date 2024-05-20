SSE says sorry to Brechin youth club after billing blunder rocketed direct debit from £50 to £400 a month

SSE chiefs are to make a goodwill payment to Brechin’s Attic youth club after its monthly direct debit rocketed from just £53 to £435 in a billing blunder.

But their apology has come too late to stop The Attic reporting the firm to the Energy Ombudsman after being “fobbed off” for months trying to have the issue resolved.

It is the second Angus volunteer group to report SSE to the ombudsman recently after Kirrie Food Hub endured a meter nightmare at their town centre premises.

Attic trustee Jim Milne said: “I couldn’t believe what I was reading when I saw the piece in The Courier about Kirrie Food Hub.

“You could almost just change Kirriemuir to Brechin and it was the same situation of getting absolutely nowhere.”

Statement shock

The Brechin project has been running for more than 20 years at premises in Clerk Street.

“We open four nights a week for four hours a night,” said Jim.

He and his wife, Meg, have been Attic stalwarts since its early days.

“We pay our electricity by direct debit and had a smart meter installed at SSE Energy’s request.”

Jim continued: “We were not concerned until we got a letter saying our direct debit was changing from £53 a month to £435 a month.

“A statement in August 2023 showed the bill for the quarter was £2,689.

“That was impossible given the amount of time we are open.

“I phoned SSE on several occasions to voice my concerns but to no avail.

“They then asked us to monitor the meter which was done.

“But even after the rise in electricity rates I find we’re spending about £85 to £100 a month.

“We’re very careful and have put in energy-saving measure like LED lights.

“I’ve tried getting this across but keep getting fobbed off,” said Jim.

“I just got totally disgusted with the lack of response so I submitted a case to the Energy Ombudsman.”

SSE promise goodwill payment

After being contacted by The Courier, SSE said accurate calculations had brought The Attic account into credit.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the issues Attic Youth Club have faced with their billing and the time it is has taken to resolve these.

“The youth club was billed to higher than normal meter estimates last summer.

“We have now taken steps to rebill their account to actual meter readings, which has put the account into credit.

“We are contacting the club to apologise and we will make a goodwill payment in recognition of the frustration experienced by the club leaders.”