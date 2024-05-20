SSE says sorry to Brechin youth club after billing blunder rocketed direct debit from £50 to £400 a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSE says sorry to Brechin youth club after billing blunder rocketed direct debit from £50 to £400 a month

The Attic has complained to the Energy Ombudsman after trustees were "fobbed off" in their efforts to get the Brechin youth club's monthly payments sorted.

By Graham Brown
Brechin Attic volunteers Jim Milne, Sandra Harper, Kaitlin Ramsay and Meg Milne at the Clerk Street youth club. Image: Paul Reid
SSE chiefs are to make a goodwill payment to Brechin’s Attic youth club after its monthly direct debit rocketed from just £53 to £435 in a billing blunder.

But their apology has come too late to stop The Attic reporting the firm to the Energy Ombudsman after being “fobbed off” for months trying to have the issue resolved.

It is the second Angus volunteer group to report SSE to the ombudsman recently after Kirrie Food Hub endured a meter nightmare at their town centre premises.

Attic trustee Jim Milne said: “I couldn’t believe what I was reading when I saw the piece in The Courier about Kirrie Food Hub.

“You could almost just change Kirriemuir to Brechin and it was the same situation of getting absolutely nowhere.”

Statement shock

The Brechin project has been running for more than 20 years at premises in Clerk Street.

“We open four nights a week for four hours a night,” said Jim.

He and his wife, Meg, have been Attic stalwarts since its early days.

“We pay our electricity by direct debit and had a smart meter installed at SSE Energy’s request.”

Jim continued: “We were not concerned until we got a letter saying our direct debit was changing from £53 a month to £435 a month.

The Attic youth project in Brechin.
The Attic has been a Brechin success story for more than two decades. Image: Paul Reid

“A statement in August 2023 showed the bill for the quarter was £2,689.

“That was impossible given the amount of time we are open.

“I phoned SSE on several occasions to voice my concerns but to no avail.

“They then asked us to monitor the meter which was done.

“But even after the rise in electricity rates I find we’re spending about £85 to £100 a month.

“We’re very careful and have put in energy-saving measure like LED lights.

“I’ve tried getting this across but keep getting fobbed off,” said Jim.

“I just got totally disgusted with the lack of response so I submitted a case to the Energy Ombudsman.”

SSE promise goodwill payment

After being contacted by The Courier, SSE said accurate calculations had brought The Attic account into credit.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the issues Attic Youth Club have faced with their billing and the time it is has taken to resolve these.

“The youth club was billed to higher than normal meter estimates last summer.

“We have now taken steps to rebill their account to actual meter readings, which has put the account into credit.

“We are contacting the club to apologise and we will make a goodwill payment in recognition of the frustration experienced by the club leaders.”

