Perth’s Tay Street to close completely for three months for sewer works

More than half of the "super sewer" on Tay Street has been laid since work began in May.

By Chloe Burrell
Perth's Tay Street "super sewer".
The roadworks on Tay Street, Perth. Image: Paul Milligan

A Perth street is to close completely for three months from early January to allow for work to continue on a “super sewer”.

Tay Street has been partly closed since May as Scottish Water work on the sewer.

So far, nearly 280 metres of the pipework has been installed on Tay Street – between Canal Street and the railway bridge – and Shore Road.

A single one-way access has been in place for local residents and businesses while the work has been carried out.

However, that will be removed from January 8 for three months to allow for the construction of underground chambers, which will connect the “super sewer” to the existing sewer.

Tay Street roadworks: Target completion date of April

The diversion will remain the same, with those wanting to access Shore Road going via Edinburgh Road and Friarton Road.

Scottish Water is aiming to to have all work north of the railway bridge on Tay Street completed, and the road reinstated, by the beginning of April.

David Lavery, Scottish Water’s senior project manager, said: “With the team from our delivery partner, Caledonia Water Alliance, we have been working at pace to progress the new pipework at Tay Street and Shore Road.

“As with any construction project on this scale, we recognise that the work is disruptive, though essential in improving the capacity and resilience of the waste water network in Perth.

“This is crucial for the service we provide to current and future customers as the city continues to grow and the climate changes.

Changes to traffic management after New Year

“I’d like to thank those living and working in Perth, or travelling through the city, for their patience while these important works have been ongoing – and reassure them that we’re on track and working hard to complete the construction as safely and quickly as possible.

“There are some changes to traffic management after New Year, and I’d ask people to follow signage in place as these measures are in place for the safety of everyone.

“The running lane was implemented to mitigate impact on access for businesses, offices and homes in Tay Street as far as possible – but we have always been clear that it couldn’t be maintained throughout.

“In the first three months of next year, our focus will be on restoring much-improved access to the section of Tay Street north of the railway bridge by the spring.”

