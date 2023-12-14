Fife drug dealer forced to pay £173k of ill-gotten gains after five-year pursuit by Crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife drug dealer forced to pay £173k of ill-gotten gains after five-year pursuit by Crown

The order was made against William Binnie in his absence after he failed to appear for the latest proceeds of crime hearing.

By James Mulholland
William Binnie says there is vital evidence on his Apple computer.
William Binnie had claimed he had vital evidence in a locked Apple computer. Image: Shutterstock/ Police Scotland.

A drug trafficker from Fife who enjoyed a money spinning “criminal lifestyle” has been forced to hand over nearly £173,000 after failing to come to court.

William Binnie,52, was supposed to attend on Thursday to argue he should not have to hand cash over to prosecutors under proceeds of crime legislation.

But the repeat offender failed to turn up to the High Court in Edinburgh, forcing Crown lawyers to ask temporary judge Alistair Watson to order the crook to hand over funds.

The court heard investigators established Binnie, who has served two jail terms for drug dealing, made a total of £678,581.51 from his life of crime.

Only has £172,937.00 in assets available currently.

Five-year pursuit

The proceeds of crime hearing was first raised five years ago but has been postponed on 20 previous occasions – mostly to help defence preparations.

On earlier occasions, the court heard Binnie sought delays so he could visit an Apple Shop with a computer containing evidence which he said was crucial to the case.

He claimed he had forgotten his passcode and was hoping a Genius Bar technician could crack it for him.

He wanted to establish part of his funds were gained through selling items on Gumtree, including vehicles.

The court also heard Binnie was in a “bad way” after suffering a stroke.

He then sacked his legal team and decided to fight the action by himself but told a judge the pressure of the case was making him feel “suicidal”.

Apple genius bar
Binnie claimed he needed to take his computer to an Apple store. Image: Shutterstock.

He had known about this week’s hearing since the end of September 2023 and on Thursday, prosecutor Bryan Heaney moved the court to pass an order forcing Binnie to hand over the cash.

Judge Watson agreed.

He said: “In the absence of the accused, the court finds that the accused had a criminal lifestyle.

“The court finds that the benefit in the case to the accused was £678,581.51 and the amount available for recovery is £172,937.00.

“The court will allow six months for payment of the sum.”

The court order means prosecutors can resume their pursuit if they discover more of Binnie’s fortune.

Repeated drug crimes

Binnie was jailed in 2019 after he was caught with cocaine worth £1,750.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug between August 2018 and January 2019 at Rising Sun Road, Buckhaven and Main Street, West Wemyss.

He previously served a nine-year sentence for trafficking in heroin, imposed in September 2005.

On that occasion, police caught him with drugs in Fife just days after he benefited from early release from an eight-year term imposed in 1999 for assault and robbery.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Marshall caused a disturbance at Arbroath railway station.
Attack on mum, racism towards police and railway rammy land Arbroath lout in jail
Benjamin Valentine will not have to register as a sex offender.
Creepy St Andrews groundsman avoids Register for public solo sex acts due to legal…
Spar on Perth Road in Dundee.
Scratch card fraud, Spar break-in, £7.5k house raid and petrol theft in Dundee crime…
Liddell (pictured in 2014) appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Masked man left Arbroath victim with bruised brain when drug deal went 'sour'
Love rat thief Brian Fleming.
Love rat stole £13k left by grieving partner's father and fled Perth
William Smith.
No punishment for Fife man who punched Rottweiler and encouraged it to attack women
Deklin Thom boasted after the baseball bat attack.
Dundee teen boasted about 'battering' skull fracture victim in baseball bat attack
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bans, belts and BB guns
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes. Image: Police Scotland.
Family welcomes life sentence for ‘evil’ Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes.
Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes sentenced for murdering army veteran