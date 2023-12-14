Sickening video shows pupil being attacked in Glenrothes school playground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Sickening video shows pupil being attacked in Glenrothes school playground

The girl was set upon after being told to lick the shoes of a fellow teenager.

By Neil Henderson
The attack at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
The attack at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied

A sickening video has captured the moment a pupil was pulled to the ground and attacked in a Glenrothes school playground.

The girl was repeatedly set upon by a group of fellow pupils at Auchmuty High School this week.

The 58-second clip, which has been seen by The Courier, starts with the teenager being asked to lick the shoes of another pupil.

When she refuses, she is then set upon before being pulled to the ground.

Girl pulled to ground then punched and kicked in Glenrothes school playground

She is repeatedly punched by one girl before a second girl joins in the attack.

The disturbing footage then shows the victim walking away before being pulled to the ground by her hair.

She is then subjected to a second attack, receiving a number of kicks to the head and the body.

Throughout the attack, groups of pupils gather around – many of them laughing and cheering at the assault.

Pupils gather around as the assault takes place. Image: Supplied

The bullying eventually stops when an adult member of staff steps in and shouts for pupils to leave for their buses.

One parent, who saw the footage when it was sent to his daughter’s phone, said he felt “sick to his stomach” after watching the video.

He and his wife contacted the school on Tuesday to express their concerns over child safety, and called on Auchmuty High School to act immediately.

Auchmuty High School attack ‘every parent’s nightmare’

The parent, whose daughter was not involved, said: “This was a sickening attack and what makes it even worse is that schools are supposed to be safe places for children.

“The footage immediately raises the question of, how safe are our children?

“It’s every parent’s nightmare.

“Bullying in any form, let alone an incident as vicious as the one filmed, has to be addressed.

“That’s why we contacted the school on Tuesday to alert them that this footage was now being shared and to call for action.”

Auchmuty High School.
Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Maria Lloyd, head of service for education and children’s services, said: “Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our young people.

“All of our schools have robust policies and procedures in place to deal with issues of poor behaviour.

“Police are also investigating, and the school is dealing with the incident.

“The school are supporting and working with the young people and families directly involved.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Monday, officers received a report of an assault in the Dovecot Road area of Glenrothes.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

