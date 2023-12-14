Sickening video shows pupil being attacked in Glenrothes school playground

A sickening video has captured the moment a pupil was pulled to the ground and attacked in a Glenrothes school playground.

The girl was repeatedly set upon by a group of fellow pupils at Auchmuty High School this week.

The 58-second clip, which has been seen by The Courier, starts with the teenager being asked to lick the shoes of another pupil.

When she refuses, she is then set upon before being pulled to the ground.

She is repeatedly punched by one girl before a second girl joins in the attack.

The disturbing footage then shows the victim walking away before being pulled to the ground by her hair.

She is then subjected to a second attack, receiving a number of kicks to the head and the body.

Throughout the attack, groups of pupils gather around – many of them laughing and cheering at the assault.

The bullying eventually stops when an adult member of staff steps in and shouts for pupils to leave for their buses.

One parent, who saw the footage when it was sent to his daughter’s phone, said he felt “sick to his stomach” after watching the video.

He and his wife contacted the school on Tuesday to express their concerns over child safety, and called on Auchmuty High School to act immediately.

Auchmuty High School attack ‘every parent’s nightmare’

The parent, whose daughter was not involved, said: “This was a sickening attack and what makes it even worse is that schools are supposed to be safe places for children.

“The footage immediately raises the question of, how safe are our children?

“It’s every parent’s nightmare.

“Bullying in any form, let alone an incident as vicious as the one filmed, has to be addressed.

“That’s why we contacted the school on Tuesday to alert them that this footage was now being shared and to call for action.”

Maria Lloyd, head of service for education and children’s services, said: “Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our young people.

“All of our schools have robust policies and procedures in place to deal with issues of poor behaviour.

“Police are also investigating, and the school is dealing with the incident.

“The school are supporting and working with the young people and families directly involved.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.55pm on Monday, officers received a report of an assault in the Dovecot Road area of Glenrothes.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”