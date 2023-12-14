Comedian Frankie Boyle to play Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline on new tour

Comedian Frankie Boyle will bring his latest stand-up tour to Tayside and Fife.

The controversial comic – known for outrageous jokes and political satire – has extended his latest run of shows.

The Lap of Shame tour is taking place at venues across Britain and Ireland next year – running from January until June.

New dates added to the tour include venues in Dundee and Dunfermline, with the promise of a visit to Perth too.

Frankie Boyle tour coming to Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline

Tickets are now on sale for his Caird Hall gig, costing £30.

He will come to the City of Discovery on Saturday May 4 2024.

He will then entertain revellers at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Sunday May 12.

On the comedian’s Facebook page, he also promised a Perth gig – though a date has still to be announced.

A promotional tease for the show reads: “‘Frankie Boyle’s on tour.

“Buy a ticket, because by the time he arrives, the currency will be worthless and you and your neighbours part of a struggling militia that could probably use a few laughs.’”

