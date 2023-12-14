Dundee Comedian Frankie Boyle to play Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline on new tour The comedian will bring Lap of Shame to the region in 2024. By Andrew Robson December 14 2023, 3.48pm Share Comedian Frankie Boyle to play Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline on new tour Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4841153/frankie-boyle-dundee-perth-dunfermline/ Copy Link Frankie Boyle is heading to Tayside and Fife. Image: PA Archive Comedian Frankie Boyle will bring his latest stand-up tour to Tayside and Fife. The controversial comic – known for outrageous jokes and political satire – has extended his latest run of shows. The Lap of Shame tour is taking place at venues across Britain and Ireland next year – running from January until June. New dates added to the tour include venues in Dundee and Dunfermline, with the promise of a visit to Perth too. Frankie Boyle tour coming to Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Tickets are now on sale for his Caird Hall gig, costing £30. He will come to the City of Discovery on Saturday May 4 2024. He will then entertain revellers at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Sunday May 12. On the comedian’s Facebook page, he also promised a Perth gig – though a date has still to be announced. Lap of Shame will run from January to June in 2024. mage: Supplied A promotional tease for the show reads: “‘Frankie Boyle’s on tour. “Buy a ticket, because by the time he arrives, the currency will be worthless and you and your neighbours part of a struggling militia that could probably use a few laughs.’” Other comedians including Tom Allen, John Bishop and Paddy McGuinness are heading for Tayside and Fife in 2024.