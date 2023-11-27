John Bishop announces Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline gigs

Comedian John Bishop has announced shows in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline as part of his new UK tour.

The Liverpudlian is taking his Back At It show on the road in 2024.

It will be the first time Bishop has performed comedy in two years.

In the intervening period, he says he has been acting, hosting podcasts – and decorating his front room.

Bishop will appear at:

Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on Saturday September 7

Perth Concert Hall on Thursday September 19 and Friday September 20

Caird Hall, Dundee on Sunday September 21

John Bishop ‘delighted to be hitting road’ for Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline shows

Bishop said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It.

“I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

Tickets for the three shows will be available on Bishop’s website at 10am this Friday (December 1).