Home Entertainment

John Bishop announces Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline gigs

The Liverpudlian will bring his tour to the region in September 2024.

By Ben MacDonald
Comedian John Bishop is coming to Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Comedian John Bishop is coming to Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

Comedian John Bishop has announced shows in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline as part of his new UK tour.

The Liverpudlian is taking his Back At It show on the road in 2024.

It will be the first time Bishop has performed comedy in two years.

In the intervening period, he says he has been acting, hosting podcasts – and decorating his front room.

Bishop will appear at:

John Bishop ‘delighted to be hitting road’ for Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline shows

Bishop said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It.

“I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

Tickets for the three shows will be available on Bishop’s website at 10am this Friday (December 1).

