What you need to know about Christmas Frost Fest in Leven

The festive season is all about celebrating and having fun, whether that’s with friends, colleagues, neighbours or family.

And this year, the whole community is invited to party together at Levenmouth’s first ever Christmas Frost Fest on Sunday December 10, 3pm to 8pm.

From ice skating to live performances and festival games, there’s a host of activities designed to spread some festive cheer. Here’s what you need to know.

What to expect at Christmas Frost Fest in Leven

Organised by The Leven Programme, the first ever Christmas Frost Fest offers a fun evening for the whole family.

The main attraction is an ice rink with free ice skating slots available throughout the event from 3pm to 8pm.

Accessibility is a priority for The Leven Programme, so the ice skating is open to all. Penguin aids are available and wheelchairs can go straight on to the rink.

There’s no charge and ice skates are provided, all you need to do is book in advance via The Leven Programme Eventbrite page to secure your spot. Bookings opened on Sunday November 26.

Other activities planned for the day include:

Meet-and-greets with The Grinch

A dazzling light show

Fun festival games

Enchanting live music from Sean Findlay with Adam Smith, AJ Flynn Music and more

Delicious and free soup, hot chocolate and alcohol-free mulled wine

A Best Christmas Jumper competition

Fun for the whole community

Christmas Frost Fest is designed for the whole community and everyone is invited, whether you’re coming along with the kids or want to pop down yourself for some soup and a chat.

Remember to book an ice skating slot in advance, but otherwise, head along to soak up the atmosphere.

The event will take place on Sunday December 10 at the community centre in Leven.

It’s been organised by The Leven Programme, a partnership of governmental bodies, businesses and local communities focused on breathing life back into the River Leven. It’s responsible for a series of projects designed to improve the environment in and around the river, while also maximising the social and economic opportunities that these improvements can bring.

Event organiser Naomi D’Cruz said: “This Christmas Frost Fest is a great way to say our thank you to the community who we’ve had the privilege of working closely with over this past year.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for the Levenmouth community to come together, celebrate the festive period, and bid farewell to the year in high spirits.

“We can’t wait to see everyone there, sharing in the joy and warmth of the holiday season.”

Follow The Leven Programme on Facebook for the latest updates on Christmas Frost Fest 2023.