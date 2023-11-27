Pictures as Carnoustie lights up for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home

Pictures as Carnoustie lights up for Christmas

A winter fair was the warm-up for families at the Carnoustie festive lights switch-on.

Arriving in style! Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Carnoustie is set to sparkle this Christmas after the town lit up its tree on Sunday.

There was a festive buzz to the day as families enjoyed a Christmas fayre on the site of the old Kinloch School.

It was busy during the afternoon before a parade along the High Street to the war memorial for the festive lights event.

And the town’s citizens of the year had the honour of switching on the display.

Lesley Ritchie was recently honoured as Citizen of the Year for her long association with Angus Centre for Performing Arts and a host of other local groups.

And the junior award was shared by Carnoustie High School teenagers Emily Nicoll and Megan Glass for their work with Carnoustie Memories dementia group.

The day was organised by Carnoustie Community Council.

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the fun.

Welcome to Carnoustie!
The pipe band begin the parade.
Rudolf and the Beavers!
The crowds gather to see the big man!
Christmas gifts on sale – Emma Allan on her Ladybird and Penguin stall.
The excitement builds!
Zoe Barnes on her ‘Crafts by Zoe’ stall.
Rudolf leads the way, as Father Christmas arrives!
Elves travelling in style!
He’s here! Father Christmas wows the crowds with his unusual mode of transport!
The crowds cheer!
The count down for the light switch on begins.
Children gaze at the beautiful Christmas tree!
Father Christmas meets the Beavers!
The Christmas gang!
Four year old Bella MacDonald meets Father Christmas. 
Father Christmas waves to the crowds.
He’ll be back on Christmas Eve!