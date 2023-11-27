Pictures as Carnoustie lights up for Christmas A winter fair was the warm-up for families at the Carnoustie festive lights switch-on. Arriving in style! Image: Paul Reid By Graham Brown November 27 2023, 10.01am Share Pictures as Carnoustie lights up for Christmas Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4821303/carnoustie-christmas-lights-switch-on/ Copy Link Carnoustie is set to sparkle this Christmas after the town lit up its tree on Sunday. There was a festive buzz to the day as families enjoyed a Christmas fayre on the site of the old Kinloch School. It was busy during the afternoon before a parade along the High Street to the war memorial for the festive lights event. And the town’s citizens of the year had the honour of switching on the display. Lesley Ritchie was recently honoured as Citizen of the Year for her long association with Angus Centre for Performing Arts and a host of other local groups. And the junior award was shared by Carnoustie High School teenagers Emily Nicoll and Megan Glass for their work with Carnoustie Memories dementia group. The day was organised by Carnoustie Community Council. Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the fun. Welcome to Carnoustie! The pipe band begin the parade. Rudolf and the Beavers! The crowds gather to see the big man! Christmas gifts on sale – Emma Allan on her Ladybird and Penguin stall. The excitement builds! Zoe Barnes on her ‘Crafts by Zoe’ stall. Rudolf leads the way, as Father Christmas arrives! Elves travelling in style! He’s here! Father Christmas wows the crowds with his unusual mode of transport! The crowds cheer! The count down for the light switch on begins. Children gaze at the beautiful Christmas tree! Father Christmas meets the Beavers! The Christmas gang! Four year old Bella MacDonald meets Father Christmas. Father Christmas waves to the crowds. He’ll be back on Christmas Eve!