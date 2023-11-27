Pictures as Carnoustie lights up for Christmas

Carnoustie is set to sparkle this Christmas after the town lit up its tree on Sunday.

There was a festive buzz to the day as families enjoyed a Christmas fayre on the site of the old Kinloch School.

It was busy during the afternoon before a parade along the High Street to the war memorial for the festive lights event.

And the town’s citizens of the year had the honour of switching on the display.

Lesley Ritchie was recently honoured as Citizen of the Year for her long association with Angus Centre for Performing Arts and a host of other local groups.

And the junior award was shared by Carnoustie High School teenagers Emily Nicoll and Megan Glass for their work with Carnoustie Memories dementia group.

The day was organised by Carnoustie Community Council.

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the fun.