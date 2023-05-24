Meet the inspirational Angus girls whose work with Carnoustie Memories has been hailed by legends of Scottish football

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of Angus teenagers are winners in the eyes of Scottish football legends after bringing a new dimension to the lives of people at Carnoustie Memories.

Carnoustie High School second-year youngsters Megan Glass and Emily Nicoll became involved with the thriving organisation through the school’s participation in a national youth philanthropy scheme.

But the girls have taken their ties with the group to a new level.

And a line-up of legends turned out to thank them for their Football Action support.

Carnoustie Memories began in 2014 and its golf and football programmes have been major success stories.

In 2022, it received a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Making a difference

Founder Lorraine Young said Megan and Emily had proved to be two new stars in the set-up.

“Last year I was invited to go along to Carnoustie High School to meet with pupils who were embarking on the YPI (Youth and Philanthropy Initiative) programme and were keen to know more about the work of Carnoustie Memories,” said Lorraine.

YPI gives pupils the chance to make a difference to charities they care about in their local community.

Six S2 teams were chosen to compete for a £3,000 grant from The Wood Foundation.

Despite not coming out as the overall winners of this competition, Emily and Megan surprised Carnoustie Memories with a cheque for £675.

The money will be used to help the group enjoy summer outings.

Sporting legends’ praise

At the handover, Megan and Emily were thrilled to meet Jocky Scott, Gordon Wallace, Ian Fleming and Donald Ford.

The quartet boast a proud playing record at domestic and international level, and in management.

In 2021, Dundee, Raith Rovers and Dundee United legend Wallace revealed his diagnosis with mixed dementia.

Lorraine said: “Donald presented the girls with a gift signed by the legends during an amazing afternoon.

“I had no way of knowing just how truly inspirational meeting these two young girls was going to be, and how truly beneficial the intergenerational programme was going to be for all concerned.

“Both girls committed a huge amount of their own time to truly get to know what we do and have now also attended two of our groups on three occasions.

“They have truly championed Carnoustie Memories.

“The girls’ confidence has blossomed in these groups.

“And our members have truly benefitted from chatting with them, adding a totally new dimension to their lives.

“All at Carnoustie Memories feel honoured to now know both Megan and Emily and to call them our friends.”

Carnoustie High School’s YPI success

Carnoustie High YPI lead teacher Dr Kirsty Mustard said: “This is our sixth year of involvement with YPI.

“As a result, pupils have been responsible for directing over £19,000 to local charities, either through YPI grants or their own YPI-related fundraising.

“Every year I am blown away by the talent of our youngsters.

“All the teams worked so incredibly hard to raise the profile of their chosen charities.

“The school is incredibly proud of all their achievements.”