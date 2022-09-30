Links golf book fitting last hurrah for Hearts legend and Carnoustie photographer Donald Ford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Links golf book fitting last hurrah for Hearts legend and Carnoustie photographer Donald Ford

A remarkable salute to the glories of umpteen Scottish seaside golf courses will provide a perfect farewell for Carnoustie photographer Donald Ford.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
September 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 30 2022, 11.06am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The second hole at Carnoustie which is among the treasure trove of images in Donald Ford's book.
Carnoustie captured in all its glory in one of the amazing photographs in Donald Ford's new book.

Donald’s new book will provide a fitting closure to a host of wonderful adventures with his camera after 30 irreplaceable years behind the lens.

The Unique Scottish Links is a photographic celebration of what Donald has described as the most magnificent and natural sporting challenges ever presented.

Alongside nearly 100 images of links golf courses – created from some six thousand miles of wonderful coastlines – he has published some stunning landscape photographs from the same areas.

The first green at the Old Course in St Andrews.
But let’s go back to how it all started.

Donald was born into a sporting family.

His father won three Scottish caps at cricket, his elder brother Malcolm won 19 while his mother boasted a Ladies’ Championship victory at Linlithgow Golf Club.

When Donald qualified as a chartered accountant in 1968, he was enjoying his fourth season as an amateur footballer with Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle.

Donald Ford during his playing days with Hearts.
Two exciting changes then set him up for more than 20 years.

First of all, he decided to establish a practice in his home town of Linlithgow, and then he was thrilled to accept an offer from Hearts to turn professional.

As the new business took several years to gather clients, his career at Tynecastle also gathered pace.

Donald scored 188 goals for Hearts during the 1960s and 1970s.

He played for Scotland and went to the 1974 World Cup in West Germany as part of a squad which included Denis Law, Billy Bremner and Kenny Dalglish.

Donald Ford went from playing football to becoming a distinguished golfing photographer.
A knee injury in 1975, however, forced him to take the inevitable decision to put his football career behind him, and for 15 years, the accounting practice served him well as its client base expanded.

His cricketing career with West Lothian County blossomed however, and during his third year as captain of the club, he was included in Scotland’s first ever Benson and Hedges squad in 1980.

Professionally he continued to practice as an accountant.

Unexpectedly in 1990 however, disillusionment over the directions which the accounting profession was taking led to him “leaping off the cliff” into a third career – landscape photography of Scotland.

The 16th hole at the Panmure course is among the stunning images in the book.
In 1994 he bought an old property in South Queensferry and opened the Donald Ford Gallery.

This latter move proved to be a difficult profession in which to earn a living.

Notwithstanding, the sheer excitement of exploring Scotland’s wonderful landscape and coastal magnificence with his camera over the final decade of the 20th century rewarded him with a host of widely acclaimed photographs.

Having fallen in love with Carnoustie during family holidays there as a child, he and wife Carol bought a beachfront house in the town in 2005.

Montrose.
They have lived there ever since.

Publication of his calendars and books on Scotland’s breathless collection of stunning golf courses proved to be a hugely successful development.

More than 30 years have flown past since he changed profession, and, inevitably, he has recognised that hanging up the camera is getting much closer.

The 14th hole at Crail.
That’s why he’s decided to publish his captivating new A4 book.

In 11 chapters, The Unique Scottish Links features scenes of the great links venues, plus supporting courses in the area.

The book also features a splendid collection of much admired ‘near misses’ from venues all over Scotland.

The 14th green at West Kilbride.
Donald said: “My fervent hope is that this final publication of my own favourites – and, undoubtedly, a multitude of admirers of our brilliant, unmatched coastal golfing venues – creates as much pleasure to customers as the capturing of each and every image has rewarded my own unbridled enthusiasm.

“The book perfectly relays to the world what this country possesses in an astonishing collection of renowned tests of golfing skills.”

Like so many golfing pilgrims, Donald feels a shiver run down his spine whenever he sees the iconic spires of St Andrews and takes pictures at the Home of Golf.

But he still believes Carnoustie golf links, while missing the famous skyline, wins when it comes to picking his favourite course from those featured in his book.

Donald said: “The ‘unique Scottish links’ are precisely what the title of the book acknowledges.

“Nowhere in any other country in the world may golfers be presented with the wealth – and utter magnificence – of seaside venues whose recreational brilliance was, initially, created by nature.

“I have spent the past 30 years of my life exploring and photographing the utter splendour – and, yes, the ostentation – of Scotland’s unsurpassed grandeur.”

The 15th green at Cruden Bay.
What next for Donald Ford?

“The pace at which the past 30 years have elapsed is quite astonishing,” he said.

“To say that I have been fortunate enough to enjoy good health as time has flown past is an understatement.

“The good fortune I have enjoyed has permitted my third career to be as memorable as the footballing and accounting ones in the last century.

“Nevertheless, it is time to slow down.

“The splendid package of Donald Ford Images will hopefully continue publication of calendars, but the creative adventures around Scotland now need to be in a lower gear.

“It has been an amazing experience, but sense must now prevail.”

To buy the book you can go to the website www.donaldfordimages.com

The ninth green at the Southerness course in Dumfries.
