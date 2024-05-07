Angus planning appeals chief blows top in Montrose buildings red tape fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus planning appeals chief blows top in Montrose buildings red tape fury

Angus development review committee chairman Gavin Nicol vented his frustration over two appeal cases lodged for old buildings at Montrose Port.

By Graham Brown
Former Montrose fish factory sheds form part of the planning appeal. Image: Google
Former Montrose fish factory sheds form part of the planning appeal. Image: Google

Angus councillors have become caught in a web of red tape around the planned re-development of historic Montrose harbour buildings.

And it led the area’s planning appeal body chairman to suggest the body is a waste of time after it was told their hands were tied against giving the green-light to the multi-million pound schemes.

It leaves fuel and shipping firm J R Rix in limbo over what can be done with crumbling listed buildings at the Angus port.

The company has been seeking permission for separate applications related to old sheds at Meridian Street and America Street.

Both sites are C-listed.

Rix wants to :

  • Demolish the 120-year-old building at 4 Meridian Street and replacement with a larger warehouse
  • Redevelop 1-5 America Street to create a store/offices and two-storey car park.
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of the port. Image: Google Maps.

Historic Environment Scotland objected and said not enough had been done to protect the buildings from dereliction.

Rix say brick-by-brick re-building is economically unviable.

And Montrose Port backed both applications as part of the port’s continuing strategic development.

The Meridian Street scheme was refused by Angus planners in June 2023. Rix appealed the decision to Scottish Ministers but that decision was upheld.

America Street proposal was also refused in 2023. And the listed building consent bid was also rejected by Holyrood.

Why did the applications hit trouble again?

Rix lodged appeals for both sites with Angus Development Management Review Committee (DMRC).

It is a sub-committee of the council’s development standards body. And the group deals with challenges against decisions taken under delegated powers.

But at the latest DMRC meeting to consider both Rix bids, the three-strong committee was effectively advised by planning and legal bosses that its hands were tied due to planning rules.

Committee chairman Gavin Nicol had been minded to approve both schemes.

But he was warned any DMRC approval would be impossible to implement because of planning policy rules.

He fumed: “We’re reading through pages of reports and we’re going on site visits – just to be told there’s nothing we can do about it.

“These buildings are not fit for purpose. I am in favour of demolition.

“I’m not picking on officers – it’s just a frustration in the dead-end policies we’re going down.

Angus councillor Gavin Nicol
Brechin and Edzell councillor Gavin Nicol.

“It should be coming in front of us for a pass or fail decision.

“It shouldn’t be coming to us for a confirmed fail,” said the Brechin and Edzell member.

“We’re the DMRC, we’re working for the people in the area.

“Why are we even coming into these meetings if we’re not able to do anything?”

Brechin councillor Chris Beattie added: “I’d like to know how we get to a situation where we’re looking at an appeal that we can’t actually do anything with.

“How does that work? “This is hugely frustrating.

“I think I’m going to have to reject the appeal but it just doesn’t feel very democratic.”

Rix says it is considering its position in relation to the buildings.

