Montrose firm appeal refusal of listed harbour shed demolition to make way for £1m development

A leading shipping firm is to challenge Angus Council’s refusal of a bid to knock down an old Montrose harbour warehouse.

Rix want to demolish the 120-year-old building at Meridian Street and replace it with a modern £1 million warhouse at the busy port.

But their plan was blocked by Angus Council planning officials earlier this year.

Historic Environment Scotland objected to the proposal.

And council officials said the warehouse was worth saving.

They blamed a lack of maintenance of the historic shed for its state of decay.

However, Montrose Port backed the bid, saying the site is a strategic location in the quayside area which has undergone significant change in recent years.

The company has now been told its appeal will be considered by the Scottish Government.

Appeal submission

Appeal documents say the restoration of the C-listed building is a non-starter.

Planning consultants Maria Francke say the warehouse could not be adapted to suit the shipping and petroleum company’s needs.

Those include room for an overhead 25-tonne crane and space for large-scale equipment which will be assembled there.

The company say the new project could bring 20 full-time jobs once complete.

It would generated £1.25 million for the Angus economy annually.

Major rebuild

The planning agents estimate 70% of the warehouse walls and half the gables would have to be replaced.

“The retention of the building is not sustainable and the scale of repair would necessitate a brick-by-brick takedown and reconstruction.” they say.

“This is not meaningful repair.

“Economic viability has not been examined as the scale of repair required to restore the building is so extreme and the resultant building would be largely constituted of new stone.

“Marketing the property, in the appellant’s opinion, would be a futile exercise.”

The Scottish Government’s planning appeals division has said the Rix appeal will progress.

The public can comment on the application until October 6.

A Reporter will then make a decision on the matter.