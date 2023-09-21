Montrose firm appeal refusal of listed harbour shed demolition to make way for £1m development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose firm appeal refusal of listed harbour shed demolition to make way for £1m development

Rix say the 'brick-by-brick' rebuild of a listed warehouse at Montrose port would not be practical and want to replace it with a million pound modern renewables facility.

By Graham Brown
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of the port. Image: Google Maps.

A leading shipping firm is to challenge Angus Council’s refusal of a bid to knock down an old Montrose harbour warehouse.

Rix want to demolish the 120-year-old building at Meridian Street and replace it with a modern £1 million warhouse at the busy port.

But their plan was blocked by Angus Council planning officials earlier this year.

Historic Environment Scotland objected to the proposal.

And council officials said the warehouse was worth saving.

Rix warehouse at Meridian Street Montrose.
The owners say 70% of the old stone walls would have to be replaced. Image: Google Maps

They blamed a lack of maintenance of the historic shed for its state of decay.

However, Montrose Port backed the bid, saying the site is a strategic location in the quayside area which has undergone significant change in recent years.

The company has now been told its appeal will be considered by the Scottish Government.

Appeal submission

Appeal documents say the restoration of the C-listed building is a non-starter.

Planning consultants Maria Francke say the warehouse could not be adapted to suit the shipping and petroleum company’s needs.

Those include room for an overhead 25-tonne crane and space for large-scale equipment which will be assembled there.

The company say the new project could bring 20 full-time jobs once complete.

It would generated £1.25 million for the Angus economy annually.

Major rebuild

The planning agents estimate 70% of the warehouse walls and half the gables would have to be replaced.

“The retention of the building is not sustainable and the scale of repair would necessitate a brick-by-brick takedown and reconstruction.” they say.

“This is not meaningful repair.

“Economic viability has not been examined as the scale of repair required to restore the building is so extreme and the resultant building would be largely constituted of new stone.

“Marketing the property, in the appellant’s opinion, would be a futile exercise.”

The Scottish Government’s planning appeals division has said the Rix appeal will progress.

The public can comment on the application until October 6.

A Reporter will then make a decision on the matter.

Conversation