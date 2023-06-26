Angus planners reject bid to knock down historic Montrose port building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus & The Mearns

Angus planners reject bid to knock down historic Montrose port building

Historic Environment Scotland objected to the application to demolish C-listed warehousing at Montrose harbour.

By Graham Brown
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of the port. Image: Google Maps.

Angus planners have blocked a bid to bulldoze historic warehousing at Montrose port.

J R Rix & Sons lodged an application with the council to demolish the C-listed 670 square metre sandstone building at 4 Meridian Street.

The company planned to replace the near 100-year-old warehouse with a larger concrete and metal clad facility.

They said the poor state of the building would make restoration extremely difficult and costly.

The old port building at Meridian Street Montrose.
The old warehouse looking back along Meridian Street. Image: Google Maps.

Large sections would have to be taken down and rebuilt because of the decay in the stonework.

Montrose Port Authority backed the bid.

It said the port has changed significantly over the past 100 years with many original buildings demolished to meet modern needs.

“The application site has a strategic position with adjacent berthing facilities which renders it an important quayside site,” added the port authority.

Opposition to demolition

However, Historic Environment Scotland and council planning officials disagreed with the demolition proposal.

In 2020, an application to have the listing removed from the building was unsuccessful.

HES said the firm had not made a convincing case for demolition.

It blamed a lack of maintenance over recent years for the decaying state of the building.

The council said it was a building worth saving.

“While harbour warehouses are not a rare building type in Scotland, this example, with its segmental gable facing the harbour, is now among the best surviving 19th to early 20th century warehouses in Montrose,” said the planning report.

“Despite some later alteration and some loss of fabric, the warehouse remains a good surviving example of an industrial building that relates to the development and historic function of Montrose Harbour.

“The prosperity of the town during the 19th century was in no small part built on its well-situated harbour for international trading and cargo.”

Refusal reasons

Planners said: “The proposal attracts support from development plan policies aimed at enhancing the function of Montrose Port.

“It is clear a larger, taller modern building would be more flexible for port-related activities and modern machinery.

“However, development plan support for development at the port is not unqualified.

“The proposal raises significant conflict when considered against policies designed to safeguard the historic environment.

Angus planners refused demolition of historic building at Montrose port.
Rix says the old sandstone warehouse would cost too much to repair. Image: Google Maps.

“Those policies only allow the demolition of listed buildings in exceptional circumstances and where all reasonable efforts have been made to save the building.

“When matters are balanced and considered in the round, the benefits of the proposal do not outweigh the strong presumption in favour of protecting the listed building.”

The application was refused under delegated powers.

It leaves the avenue of appealing the decision to the council’s development management review committee still open.

Montrose port projects in the pipeline

Rix is also awaiting a decision on ambitious plans to transform buildings in nearby America Street into an operations and maintenance base.

The proposal was lodged in 2020 as part of a project which could create 50 jobs for the town.

In March, the council gave the green light to the redevelopment of another prominent port building.

The B-listed Custom House will be converted into an office complex by the Stonehaven-based Whittaker Group.

The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.

A new roof will feature a dome offering views over the town.

The plans will also see the building’s original hoist and lifting gear retained.

