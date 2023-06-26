KEZIA DUGDALE: Your mortgage rise is a game for this government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: Your mortgage rise is a game for this government

The 5% interest rate will impact on mortgage-payers, small businesses and public sector workers. Super-wealthy Prime Ministers? Not so much.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive at a party in London.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are said to have an estimated wealth of £529 million. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.
By Kezia Dugdale

News that interest rates are rising to a whopping 5% will have sent chills down the spine of every person in the country with a mortgage.

That’s just under a third of us. Just over a third of the country own their house outright – either because they’ve paid off their mortgage or because their own wealth means they never needed one in the first place.

But millions of people will renew their mortgage over the next few months. And the chances are their rate will double, or as near to it.

In practical terms, they will see an increase of around £200 to £600 a month, depending on the extent of their outstanding mortgage.

The interest rate rise will mean a hit on living standards far higher than any tax increase or public spending cut in recent memory.

And people who followed financial advice and got as big a mortgage as they could afford will find themselves horribly exposed.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "Perhaps if our leaders did have to worry about finding another £200 a month to make ends meet they’d do things differently."

In truth, it’s a pretty miserable time to be anything other than property wealthy at the moment.

Inflation is now so out of control, so beyond the reach of the Bank of England, the only real prospect of quashing it is to hope that a recession does it for us.

Interest rate rise will damage small businesses and public sector workers

Some economists and politicians are actively encouraging the economy to stall to break this cycle, no matter the damage that might do to small businesses and the unemployment figures.

Imagine running a small business that has powered through Brexit, navigated Covid and got back onto the front foot,  only to land in a world where the government needs people to stop spending.

Where contracting the economy is the goal rather than a sign of failure.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in white shirt and blue tie speaking to an audience of employees, most in yellow hi-vis jackets at an IKEA distribution centre in Dartford, Kent.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to staff at an IKEA distribution centre in Dartford, Kent, on the day the interest rate rise was announced. Image: Kin Cheung/PA Wire.

In the midst of the economic pain so many are experiencing there are other voices keen to exploit the situation for their own ends. Not least those who argue that the worst thing we can do at the moment is give people the pay rises they demand because that may in and of itself continue to drive inflation upwards.

Those same people argued against real-term pay increases even when the sun was shining.

It’s why the trade unions are right to stick to their guns and continue with their campaigns for pay justice, given how long so many people have watched their spending power fall.

If people making widgets get a decent pay rise, that meets the cost of living, it’s fair to argue that will lead to the cost of widgets going up and, therefore, contribute to inflation.

Striking junior doctor holding a home made placard which reads 'Value NHS workers, save our NHS' at a rally in Parliament Square, London.
Striking junior doctors from the British Medical Association take part in a rally in Parliament Square, Westminster. Image: Lucy North/PA Wire.

But that’s not the case in the public sector where we’re talking about the wages of council workers and nurses.

What will it take to get government to act?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week said we will get through this.

His chancellor says we must stick to our guns and not spook the markets by departing from our course of action.

Both men do so from their position of extreme power and privilege.

Their economic plans are like pieces on a chessboard to be moved freely and sacrificed lightly. And the livelihoods of millions are little more than a puzzle to mull over on the back page of a newspaper.

Perhaps if our leaders did have to worry about finding another £200 a month to make ends meet they’d do things differently.

I don’t doubt that they care, but do they really understand?

They were reluctant to act on Covid and lockdowns until they had to. They were reluctant to act on energy bills until they had to. And now they are reluctant to act on spiralling mortgage costs.

The question now is only whether it will take weeks or months before they come to the same conclusion?

More from The Courier

Barrie Cameron. Image: Facebook
Jail for Perth creep who preyed on woman as she walked home alone
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street
Ross Matthews made his return versus Linlithgow Rose on Saturday.
Ross Matthews on 'mentally challenging' spell as Raith Rovers star maps out plan
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Angus planners reject bid to knock down historic Montrose port building
David Ferguson with his arms crossed
Dundee pensioner left without bank card for nearly a month after Royal Mail 'blunder'
Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former…
James Martin making a rock sign with his hands in Broughty Ferry.
Brother's tribute to Dundee 'social butterfly' after death aged 44
Amazon staff took away the driver's keys and called police. Image: Shutterstock.
Single Stella and mouthwash lorry driver 'astonished' he was over drink-drive limit at Dunfermline…
Motorists are facing disruption following a crash on the M90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
M90 and A92 in Fife clear again after car hits central reservation
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth.
'Dangerous' Perth building set to be demolished within weeks