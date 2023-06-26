Ross Matthews on ‘mentally challenging’ spell as Raith Rovers star maps out plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Matthews on ‘mentally challenging’ spell as Raith Rovers star maps out plan

The midfielder made his first start since November in Saturday's pre-season friendly win over Linlithgow Rose.

By Craig Cairns
Ross Matthews made his return versus Linlithgow Rose on Saturday.
Ross Matthews made his return versus Linlithgow Rose on Saturday. Image: Raith Rovers.

Ross Matthews’ aim is simply to stay fit, get a run in the side and take it from there.

The Raith Rovers midfielder came off the bench at half-time in Saturday’s win over Linlithgow Rose to kick off their pre-season fixtures.

A brace for Josh Mullin, on his first start for the club, and goals from Dylan Easton and Jamie Gullan saw Rovers run out 4-1 winners.

For Matthews, it was a matter of getting back out onto the pitch after last appearing for Raith versus Hamilton in November due to a foot injury.

“It was good to get back playing, I’ve been waiting so long for that,” he told Courier Sport. “It was quite difficult in that heat!

Challenging

“Before, I hadn’t had any bad injuries but last season I couldn’t get a break. I ended up having two surgeries.

“It’s quite mentally challenging not playing and having to watch all the time.

“To be fair, at the end of the season I was almost back and I was feeling it a wee bit. I had an aim to get back for pre-season and get a proper good season.

Ross Matthews played 45 minutes for Raith Rovers versus Linlithgow Rose.
Ross Matthews played 45 minutes versus Linlithgow Rose. Image: Raith Rovers.

“Touch wood, I stay fit this season and get a proper run of games. That’s basically my aim, to get a good run of games and play well for the team.”

Back to full fitness following his foot injury, it is now a case of slowly building up minutes so the 27-year-old is in the conversation when manager Ian Murray selects his team for their first Viaplay Cup match.

Positive change

His next chance for some game time comes on Tuesday night as Rovers travel north to Montrose for their second warm-up fixture.

Matthews, who has been at Stark’s Park for more than 10 years, after joining as a youth player in 2012, said it is an exciting time to be part of the club.

“I’ve been here a long time and there are a lot of changes happening now. It’s all for the better,” he said.

“All the guys that have come in have fitted in straight away. Even all the new owners and the new people around the club have all been really welcoming.

“It’s definitely a good time to be involved.

“We realise that there were a lot of injuries last year, I was one of them, and we didn’t have the biggest squad. In my opinion, it hindered us a bit.

“Now you can see that we’ve not just brought in players for the sake of it, we’ve brought in proper quality players with experience in this league and above.

“We’re building a strong squad.”

