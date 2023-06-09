Dundee, Dundee United and Fife derby handed TV dates as full Viaplay Cup schedule is revealed

Dundee United’s first home fixture since suffering relegation to the Championship will be televised.
The Tangerines’ Viaplay Cup clash against Partick Thistle has been selected by the tournament sponsors for live coverage on July 18, as well as their trip to the Falkirk Stadium on July 25.
City rivals Dundee have also seen a game picked for TV, with the July 30 visit of Inverness set to be screened.
The mouth-watering Fife derby showdown between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline will also be on the box, with that fixture at Stark’s Park raising the curtain in Group F on July 15.
With a record-breaking £3 million in prize money and TV income available — the largest in the competition’s history — each participating club is guaranteed to receive at least £24,000.
The winners will earn £380,000 in prize money.
You can find the full group phase fixtures for every team in Courier Country below:
Arbroath, Group H
Cowdenbeath (H), July 19
St Mirren (A), July 22
Forfar Athletic (A), July 25
Montrose (H), July 29
Brechin City, Group C
Livingston (H), July 15
Hamilton (A), July 18
Cove Rangers (H), July 22
Clyde (A), July 25
Cowdenbeath, Group H
Forfar (A), July 15
Arbroath (A), July 19
Montrose (H), July 22
St Mirren (H), July 25
Dundee, Group E
Bonnyrigg Rose (A), July 18
Airdrieonians (A), July 22
Dumbarton (H), July 26
Inverness (H), July 30 — TV
Dundee United, Group B
The Spartans (A), July 15
Partick Thistle (H), July 18 — TV
Peterhead (H), July 22
Falkirk (A), July 25 — TV
Dunfermline Athletic, Group F
Raith Rovers (A), July 15 — TV
Annan Athletic (A), July 18
Kilmarnock (H), July 22
Albion Rovers (A), July 25
East Fife, Group G
Queen’s Park (H), July 15
Elgin City (H), July 18
Queen of the South (A), July 25
Motherwell (A), July 29
Forfar Athletic, Group H
Cowdenbeath (H), July 15
Montrose (A), July 18
Arbroath (H), July 25
St Mirren (A), July 29
Kelty Hearts, Group D
Morton (H), July 15
FC Edinburgh (A), July 19
Stranraer (H), July 25
Ross County (A), July 29
Montrose, Group H
St Mirren (H), July 15
Forfar (H), July 18
Cowdenbeath (A), July 22
Arbroath (A), July 29
Raith Rovers, Group F
Dunfermline Athletic (H), July 15 — TV
Albion Rovers (H), July 18
Kilmarnock (A), July 26
Annan Athletic (A), July 29
St Johnstone, Group A
Stenhousemuir (A), July 15
Alloa Athletic (A), July 22
Ayr United (H), July 25
Stirling Albion (H), July 29
