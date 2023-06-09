Dundee, Dundee United and Fife derby handed TV dates as full Viaplay Cup schedule is revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s first home fixture since suffering relegation to the Championship will be televised.

The Tangerines’ Viaplay Cup clash against Partick Thistle has been selected by the tournament sponsors for live coverage on July 18, as well as their trip to the Falkirk Stadium on July 25.

City rivals Dundee have also seen a game picked for TV, with the July 30 visit of Inverness set to be screened.

The mouth-watering Fife derby showdown between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline will also be on the box, with that fixture at Stark’s Park raising the curtain in Group F on July 15.

With a record-breaking £3 million in prize money and TV income available — the largest in the competition’s history — each participating club is guaranteed to receive at least £24,000.

The winners will earn £380,000 in prize money.

You can find the full group phase fixtures for every team in Courier Country below:

Arbroath, Group H

Cowdenbeath (H), July 19

St Mirren (A), July 22

Forfar Athletic (A), July 25

Montrose (H), July 29

Brechin City, Group C

Livingston (H), July 15

Hamilton (A), July 18

Cove Rangers (H), July 22

Clyde (A), July 25

Cowdenbeath, Group H

Forfar (A), July 15

Arbroath (A), July 19

Montrose (H), July 22

St Mirren (H), July 25

Dundee, Group E

Bonnyrigg Rose (A), July 18

Airdrieonians (A), July 22

Dumbarton (H), July 26

Inverness (H), July 30 — TV

Dundee United, Group B

The Spartans (A), July 15

Partick Thistle (H), July 18 — TV

Peterhead (H), July 22

Falkirk (A), July 25 — TV

Dunfermline Athletic, Group F

Raith Rovers (A), July 15 — TV

Annan Athletic (A), July 18

Kilmarnock (H), July 22

Albion Rovers (A), July 25

East Fife, Group G

Queen’s Park (H), July 15

Elgin City (H), July 18

Queen of the South (A), July 25

Motherwell (A), July 29

Forfar Athletic, Group H

Cowdenbeath (H), July 15

Montrose (A), July 18

Arbroath (H), July 25

St Mirren (A), July 29

Kelty Hearts, Group D

Morton (H), July 15

FC Edinburgh (A), July 19

Stranraer (H), July 25

Ross County (A), July 29

Montrose, Group H

St Mirren (H), July 15

Forfar (H), July 18

Cowdenbeath (A), July 22

Arbroath (A), July 29

Raith Rovers, Group F

Dunfermline Athletic (H), July 15 — TV

Albion Rovers (H), July 18

Kilmarnock (A), July 26

Annan Athletic (A), July 29

St Johnstone, Group A

Stenhousemuir (A), July 15

Alloa Athletic (A), July 22

Ayr United (H), July 25

Stirling Albion (H), July 29