Dundee, Dundee United and Fife derby handed TV dates as full Viaplay Cup schedule is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee, Dundee United and Fife derby handed TV dates as full Viaplay Cup schedule is revealed

Several clubs in Courier Country are involved in standout Group phase games

By Alan Temple
The TV games for the Viaplay Cup groups have been revealed. Images: SNS

Dundee United’s first home fixture since suffering relegation to the Championship will be televised.

The Tangerines’ Viaplay Cup clash against Partick Thistle has been selected by the tournament sponsors for live coverage on July 18, as well as their trip to the Falkirk Stadium on July 25.

City rivals Dundee have also seen a game picked for TV, with the July 30 visit of Inverness set to be screened.

The mouth-watering Fife derby showdown between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline will also be on the box, with that fixture at Stark’s Park raising the curtain in Group F on July 15.

The Viaplay Cup draw took place on Thursday. Image: SNS

With a record-breaking £3 million in prize money and TV income available — the largest in the competition’s history — each participating club is guaranteed to receive at least £24,000.

The winners will earn £380,000 in prize money.

You can find the full group phase fixtures for every team in Courier Country below:

Arbroath, Group H

Cowdenbeath (H), July 19
St Mirren (A), July 22
Forfar Athletic (A), July 25
Montrose (H), July 29

Brechin City, Group C

Livingston (H), July 15
Hamilton (A), July 18
Cove Rangers (H), July 22
Clyde (A), July 25

Cowdenbeath, Group H

Forfar (A), July 15
Arbroath (A), July 19
Montrose (H), July 22
St Mirren (H), July 25

Dundee, Group E

New Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Bonnyrigg Rose (A), July 18
Airdrieonians (A), July 22
Dumbarton (H), July 26
Inverness (H), July 30 — TV

Dundee United, Group B

The Spartans (A), July 15
Partick Thistle (H), July 18 — TV
Peterhead (H), July 22
Falkirk (A), July 25 — TV

Dunfermline Athletic, Group F

Raith Rovers (A), July 15 — TV
Annan Athletic (A), July 18
Kilmarnock (H), July 22
Albion Rovers (A), July 25

East Fife, Group G

Queen’s Park (H), July 15
Elgin City (H), July 18
Queen of the South (A), July 25
Motherwell (A), July 29

Forfar Athletic, Group H

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston.

Cowdenbeath (H), July 15
Montrose (A), July 18
Arbroath (H), July 25
St Mirren (A), July 29

Kelty Hearts, Group D

Morton (H), July 15
FC Edinburgh (A), July 19
Stranraer (H), July 25
Ross County (A), July 29

Montrose, Group H

St Mirren (H), July 15
Forfar (H), July 18
Cowdenbeath (A), July 22
Arbroath (A), July 29

Raith Rovers, Group F

A derby day looms. Image: SNS

Dunfermline Athletic (H), July 15 — TV
Albion Rovers (H), July 18
Kilmarnock (A), July 26
Annan Athletic (A), July 29

St Johnstone, Group A

Stenhousemuir (A), July 15
Alloa Athletic (A), July 22
Ayr United (H), July 25
Stirling Albion (H), July 29

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

Carljohan Eriksson leaves Dundee United on a permanent deal
5 Dundee United players who could benefit from Championship fresh start under Jim Goodwin
PODCAST: Impressive Dundee signings, St Johnstone takeover latest and all quiet at Tannadice
Dundee United Viaplay Cup draw in full as early showdown with Championship rival looms
Dundee United bound for Hampden as Queen's Park confirm home ground for Championship campaign
Watch former Dundee United star Ryan Gauld seal Vancouver Whitecaps championship glory with ice-cool…
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage…
Former Dundee United coach links up with Karim Benzema following Frenchman's £258 MILLION Saudi…
Did Forfar energy drink power Dundee United's greatest-ever team past their rivals?
Jim Goodwin eyes Charles Dunne deal — but Dundee United face major hurdle

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]