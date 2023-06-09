Forfar boss Ray McKinnon says new signing Stuart Morrison will be one of the ‘fastest players in League Two’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon believes new signing Stuart Morrison will inject blistering pace into his backline.

Morrison, 24, has joined Forfar from Queen of the South having previously worked with McKinnon in his League Two title-winning side Queen’s Park.

And the ex-Dunfermline ace has become Forfar’s fourth close season signing following the arrivals of Mark Whatley, Matty Allan and Kieran Inglis.

“I’m really excited by this signing,” said McKinnon.

“Stuart will bring so much to Forfar both in terms of his attitude and his ability.

“I worked with him at Queen’s Park and he was the ultimate professional.

“He’ll put in a lot of hard work to make an impact.

“He also has blistering pace. He could be one of the fastest players in the league next season.

“Having someone with pace in defence is a big asset.

“He’s strong, quick, athletic and versatile. He can defend but has also played in centre midfield so will give us a lot of options.

“We’ve signed four players so far and are working on more options.”

A former Scotland under-19 international, Morrison has also played for Edinburgh City and came through the Fife Elite Academy system.