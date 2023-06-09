Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon says new signing Stuart Morrison will be one of the ‘fastest players in League Two’

McKinnon has added the pacey and versatile defender to his squad as he continues his rebuild job at Forfar with summer signing No. 4

By Ewan Smith
Stuart Morrison played for Ray McKinnon at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Stuart Morrison played for Ray McKinnon at Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon believes new signing Stuart Morrison will inject blistering pace into his backline.

Morrison, 24, has joined Forfar from Queen of the South having previously worked with McKinnon in his League Two title-winning side Queen’s Park.

And the ex-Dunfermline ace has become Forfar’s fourth close season signing following the arrivals of Mark Whatley, Matty Allan and Kieran Inglis.

“I’m really excited by this signing,” said McKinnon.

“Stuart will bring so much to Forfar both in terms of his attitude and his ability.

“I worked with him at Queen’s Park and he was the ultimate professional.

“He’ll put in a lot of hard work to make an impact.

“He also has blistering pace. He could be one of the fastest players in the league next season.

Stuart Morrison won the League Two title under Ray McKinnon at Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

“Having someone with pace in defence is a big asset.

“He’s strong, quick, athletic and versatile. He can defend but has also played in centre midfield so will give us a lot of options.

“We’ve signed four players so far and are working on more options.”

A former Scotland under-19 international, Morrison has also played for Edinburgh City and came through the Fife Elite Academy system.

