Home Sport Football

Mark Whatley thanks Montrose as he aims to create more ‘magical memories’ at new club Forfar

Whatley has joined his third Angus club after previously skippering Arbroath to two league titles and starring for Montrose since 2021.

By Ewan Smith
Mark Whatley is keen to point Forfar in the right direction after leaving Montrose. Image: SNS.
Mark Whatley is keen to point Forfar in the right direction after leaving Montrose. Image: SNS.

Mark Whatley wants to create more ‘magical memories’ in the game after leaving Montrose for Angus rivals Forfar.

Whatley has ended a two-year spell at Links Park to join Montrose team-mate Matty Allan in signing for Forfar.

Former Arbroath captain Whatley led Lichties to the League Two title in 2017 and the League One championship in 2019.

And while he knows next year’s League Two will be fiercely competitive, Whatley is hungry for more success at Forfar.

“I’m almost 33 but I’m still very fit and hungry,” said Whatley.

“I count myself lucky that I’ve tasted success before. I’ve won two titles.

Mark Whatley won two titles at Arbroath, including the League One championship in 2019. Image: SNS

“Many players go through their whole career without winning anything but when you do it makes you want more.

“When you have success it creates memories that stay with you forever.

“I want more magical memories at Forfar. I’m not going to get carried away as League Two is a hugely competitive competition.

“A lot of clubs will start the season aiming to win the league or gain promotion. It can come down to which side has the momentum.

“A big part of it, is how well the squad gels and the togetherness throughout the club.

Spirit

Mark Whatley will join Marc McCallum at Forfar. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

“I’m fortunate that I’ve been with clubs that have had a great spirit.

“That grew and grew at Arbroath and spread from the chairman and directors through to the coaching staff and players.

“The connection with the community made the difference and look at Arbroath now.

“There is that same link between the community and club at Montrose. There is a really strong bond.

“When you have a close-knit club that has everyone pulling in one direction you can have success.

“I loved my time there and have huge respect for everyone at the club.

“There are no hard feelings, no regrets.

“But now it’s time to create more memories. I’ve heard a lot of good things about Forfar and I hope I can make an impact.”

Mark Whatley loves life in Angus

Mark Whatley was a successful Arbroath captain. Image: SNS.

Whatley was an influential figure during his spell at Arbroath.

He played 242 times for the Gayfield side and has written himself into the history books as the club’s most successful skipper ever.

He signed for rivals Montrose in 2021.

And after 78 appearances for Stewart Petrie’s men, Whatley has joined his third Angus club.

A popular figure for his dedication to the cause on the pitch, Whatley has managed to seamlessly cross the ‘Angus divide.’

“I live just outside Forfar now and my wife is from the area,” added Whatley.

Mark Whatley is set for a new challenge at Station Park. Image: SNS

“In a lot of ways, the stars have aligned to make this move make a lot of sense.

“All four of the Angus clubs have a fantastic reputation in the game.

“They are well run and ambitious. It makes a lot of sense for me to keep playing in this part of Scotland.

“I had a fantastic time at Arbroath and loved the last few years at Montrose.

“But now it’s time to move on. I never look back.

“In life you need to look forward and I’m really excited by what we can do at Forfar.”

