Dundee manager Tony Docherty on key impact new signing Joe Shaughnessy will make at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been insistent on building a culture and identity at Dens Park ever since he walked in the door.

He’s less than two weeks in the job but the new Dark Blues gaffer has wasted little time in making an impact at his new club.

But the message is clear about the kind of character he wants in his team.

And nobody epitomises it better than the first signing in his managerial career, Joe Shaughnessy.

The 30-year-old is hugely experienced in the Premiership, having made 283 appearances in the Scottish top flight for Aberdeen, St Johnstone and St Mirren.

Epitome

But, more than that, Docherty is backing him to bring a presence to the Dens Park club.

“Joe is the epitome of the type of person I want at this football club,” Docherty said.

“I keep saying that I want to establish a culture, I want to bring an identity for the fans and a playing style.

“But more so, I want to get that everyday thing where people come in that door and they have that want-to-get-better attitude.

“Where they train to their maximum, give everything and leave having learned something every day.

“Joe epitomises that. He has been captain of St Johnstone, captain of St Mirren and that is the type of person I want to bring to this football club, someone who is going to lead from the front, someone who when I walk out the door, he will carry on the message.

“Joe has that in abundance – his character, his work ethic and mentality is second to none.

“He also has loads of experience playing in the Premiership so Joe is a big one for me.

“You see him on a Saturday but I have worked with Joe since he was a young kid.

“I saw his character and attitude then and he has obviously developed since that.

“He will bring his personal qualities to the training ground every single day.”

‘Up for the fight’

More than just his character and experience, though, Docherty says he’ll add quality to the Dundee backline.

The Dark Blues lost captain Ryan Sweeney this summer but have signed up Lee Ashcroft and Cammy Kerr to new deals while Tyler French is recovering from a broken leg.

Joe's joining the Dee! Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Joe Shaughnessy has committed to joining the club when his contract with St Mirren ends next week. Read the full announcement on the club website.https://t.co/qIWL5k9XGS#thedee pic.twitter.com/GSoHOcBEKg — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 2, 2023

And Docherty is delighted to add Shaughnessy to his list of options as he continues to scour the transfer market.

The Dundee boss added: “He will also bring performances on a weekly basis.

“He is a consistent performer. I have spoken to a few of his team-mates and they can’t praise him highly enough.

“Joe is a popular boy and definitely the right type.

“He was a right-back when we had him at Aberdeen but then we brought in Shay Logan and he overtook him.

“But even when you look at Joe last season when he was out of the team at St Mirren, he managed to show a lot of resilience to get back into the team and finish the season strongly.

“That epitomised Joe – he is up for the fight and he makes sure he puts his best foot forward all the time.”