Dundee manager Tony Docherty on key impact new signing Joe Shaughnessy will make at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee manager Tony Docherty on key impact new signing Joe Shaughnessy will make at Dens Park

Dark Blues boss delighted with his first signing of the summer

By George Cran
Joe Shaughnessy captained St Mirren last season. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been insistent on building a culture and identity at Dens Park ever since he walked in the door.

He’s less than two weeks in the job but the new Dark Blues gaffer has wasted little time in making an impact at his new club.

But the message is clear about the kind of character he wants in his team.

And nobody epitomises it better than the first signing in his managerial career, Joe Shaughnessy.

The 30-year-old is hugely experienced in the Premiership, having made 283 appearances in the Scottish top flight for Aberdeen, St Johnstone and St Mirren.

Joe Shaughnessy in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Epitome

But, more than that, Docherty is backing him to bring a presence to the Dens Park club.

“Joe is the epitome of the type of person I want at this football club,” Docherty said.

“I keep saying that I want to establish a culture, I want to bring an identity for the fans and a playing style.

“But more so, I want to get that everyday thing where people come in that door and they have that want-to-get-better attitude.

“Where they train to their maximum, give everything and leave having learned something every day.

Tony Docherty is building his Dundee squad. Image; Craig Williamson/SNS

“Joe epitomises that. He has been captain of St Johnstone, captain of St Mirren and that is the type of person I want to bring to this football club, someone who is going to lead from the front, someone who when I walk out the door, he will carry on the message.

“Joe has that in abundance – his character, his work ethic and mentality is second to none.

“He also has loads of experience playing in the Premiership so Joe is a big one for me.

“You see him on a Saturday but I have worked with Joe since he was a young kid.

“I saw his character and attitude then and he has obviously developed since that.

“He will bring his personal qualities to the training ground every single day.”

‘Up for the fight’

More than just his character and experience, though, Docherty says he’ll add quality to the Dundee backline.

The Dark Blues lost captain Ryan Sweeney this summer but have signed up Lee Ashcroft and Cammy Kerr to new deals while Tyler French is recovering from a broken leg.

And Docherty is delighted to add Shaughnessy to his list of options as he continues to scour the transfer market.

The Dundee boss added: “He will also bring performances on a weekly basis.

“He is a consistent performer. I have spoken to a few of his team-mates and they can’t praise him highly enough.

“Joe is a popular boy and definitely the right type.

“He was a right-back when we had him at Aberdeen but then we brought in Shay Logan and he overtook him.

“But even when you look at Joe last season when he was out of the team at St Mirren, he managed to show a lot of resilience to get back into the team and finish the season strongly.

“That epitomised Joe – he is up for the fight and he makes sure he puts his best foot forward all the time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

PODCAST: Impressive Dundee signings, St Johnstone takeover latest and all quiet at Tannadice
Dundee confirm signing of Charlie Reilly as former Albion Rovers star says he 'can't…
Dundee League Cup draw: Dark Blues discover group stage opponents to kick off Tony…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reasons behind Stuart Taylor swoop as new No 2…
Scott Tiffoney is 'throwback' says Tony Docherty as Dundee boss reveals new signing's 'big'…
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty makes Stuart Taylor his assistant manager as part of four…
Scott Tiffoney: Dundee agree deal for Partick Thistle star
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jakubiak opens up on 'bitter taste' of Dundee exit and declares 'there's…
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty is starting to build - finding a goalscorer…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]