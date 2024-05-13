Bullish Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks Europe, VAR, trialist and team news ahead of Rangers clash

Dundee boss Tony Docherty hopes to have better things to say about VAR in the final two Premiership matches of the season.

The Dark Blues still have a chance of overhauling St Mirren in fifth place but need to win at Rangers on Tuesday night and then beat Kilmarnock at home on Saturday.

The Buddies would also need to lose both their matches against Hearts and Celtic.

It has been over 20 years since Dundee defeated Rangers on their own turf.

That doesn’t dent Docherty’s belief in his side, though.

“What is the point if there is no carrot or motivation to try and still achieve something?” he said.

“I would like to put on record that we have achieved this year.

“It is important that the players feel that and I want them to go into these last games and do well.

“The three games we did well against Celtic, I was pleased with a lot of things against Hearts although I wasn’t pleased with the defending for the goals.

“St Mirren is the one we let ourselves down with.

“We have another two opportunities to show why we belong in the top six and how hard we have worked to get there.

“While there is a tangible reward at the end we will continue to do what we can to achieve things.”

VAR

Docherty was furious at the use of VAR at Tynecastle on Saturday when Dundee saw a penalty award taken away after Nick Walsh reviewed the incident on the monitor.

And he reckons his side have been harshly treated this season.

“I just feel a lot has gone against us,” Docherty added.

“We have had eight VAR penalty decisions go against us. Over the season that is a lot.

“We have fallen foul of a lot of the VAR decisions.

“I have always been an advocate of what we can do to develop the game, but if you are involved in a decision like that on Saturday then it is hard to take.”

Team news

Dundee will be without Joe Shaughnessy, Owen Beck and Trevor Carson for the trip to Ibrox.

Ricki Lamie is a doubt as is Jordan McGhee after having to go off with a stomach bug in the weekend defeat at Hearts.

Docherty reveals he took precautions over that with training on Monday.

“Jordan will train today (Monday) and we’ll see how he does,” Docherty said, speaking before training.

“A wee bug was going about but we have put training back to make sure everybody is OK.

“Ricki has a wee niggle in his quad that he picked up in training. We’ll have a look at him as well but he’s a doubt.”

Trialist

Also joining in training is Dutch trialist Robin Lathouwers. Courier Sport revealed the right-back had joined the club for the final week of the season.

He finished the Dutch second-tier season with VVV-Venlo on Friday before arriving at Tynecastle on Saturday.

“Yes, we are having a look at a trialist,” Docherty confirmed.

“Transfer business is ongoing as is every club just now.

“We are looking at various options and we have the opportunity to take a look at a player who has come into the club this week.”