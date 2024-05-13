Bullish Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks Europe, VAR, trialist and team news ahead of Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Bullish Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks Europe, VAR, trialist and team news ahead of Rangers clash

The Dark Blues head to Ibrox knowing only victory will keep hopes of overhauling St Mirren alive.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty hopes to have better things to say about VAR in the final two Premiership matches of the season.

The Dark Blues still have a chance of overhauling St Mirren in fifth place but need to win at Rangers on Tuesday night and then beat Kilmarnock at home on Saturday.

The Buddies would also need to lose both their matches against Hearts and Celtic.

It has been over 20 years since Dundee defeated Rangers on their own turf.

That doesn’t dent Docherty’s belief in his side, though.

“What is the point if there is no carrot or motivation to try and still achieve something?” he said.

Kenneth Vargas makes it 1-0 to Hearts in the first half against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee fell to defeat at Hearts on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

“I would like to put on record that we have achieved this year.

“It is important that the players feel that and I want them to go into these last games and do well.

“The three games we did well against Celtic, I was pleased with a lot of things against Hearts although I wasn’t pleased with the defending for the goals.

“St Mirren is the one we let ourselves down with.

“We have another two opportunities to show why we belong in the top six and how hard we have worked to get there.

“While there is a tangible reward at the end we will continue to do what we can to achieve things.”

VAR

Docherty was furious at the use of VAR at Tynecastle on Saturday when Dundee saw a penalty award taken away after Nick Walsh reviewed the incident on the monitor.

And he reckons his side have been harshly treated this season.

“I just feel a lot has gone against us,” Docherty added.

Nick Walsh points to the spot before over-ruling the penalty for Dundee. Image: SNS
Referee Nick Walsh points to the spot before over-ruling the penalty for Dundee after a VAR review. Image: SNS

“We have had eight VAR penalty decisions go against us. Over the season that is a lot.

“We have fallen foul of a lot of the VAR decisions.

“I have always been an advocate of what we can do to develop the game, but if you are involved in a decision like that on Saturday then it is hard to take.”

Team news

Dundee will be without Joe Shaughnessy, Owen Beck and Trevor Carson for the trip to Ibrox.

Ricki Lamie is a doubt as is Jordan McGhee after having to go off with a stomach bug in the weekend defeat at Hearts.

Jordan McGhee had to go off at half-time. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee had to go off at half-time on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock

Docherty reveals he took precautions over that with training on Monday.

“Jordan will train today (Monday) and we’ll see how he does,” Docherty said, speaking before training.

“A wee bug was going about but we have put training back to make sure everybody is OK.

“Ricki has a wee niggle in his quad that he picked up in training. We’ll have a look at him as well but he’s a doubt.”

Trialist

Also joining in training is Dutch trialist Robin Lathouwers. Courier Sport revealed the right-back had joined the club for the final week of the season.

Robin Lathouwers
Dutch defender Robin Lathouwers is training with Dundee. Image: George Cran/DCT.

He finished the Dutch second-tier season with VVV-Venlo on Friday before arriving at Tynecastle on Saturday.

“Yes, we are having a look at a trialist,” Docherty confirmed.

“Transfer business is ongoing as is every club just now.

“We are looking at various options and we have the opportunity to take a look at a player who has come into the club this week.”

