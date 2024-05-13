Ross Matthews: Premiership promotion would ‘top everything’ after decade with Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ross Matthews: Premiership promotion would ‘top everything’ after decade with Raith Rovers

The Stark's Park stalwart is hopeful his Raith rollercoaster is headed for the ultimate high.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews raises two clenched fists and shouts.
Ross Matthews has now been at Raith Rovers for 11 years. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

From a calamitous and cruel relegation to a dream promotion, Ross Matthews confesses Raith Rovers’ play-off journey will ‘top everything’ if they can reach the Premiership.

Matthews has enjoyed the highs and endured the lows over a rollercoaster 11 years at Stark’s Park.

Recently granted a testimonial, the 28-year-old began his professional life with the Kirkcaldy outfit as a Championship player.

That ended in disastrous fashion when Rovers dropped into League One after their painful penalty-kicks defeat to Brechin City in the 2017 play-offs.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews goes through a warm-up.
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews is relishing the play-offs. Image: SNS.

It then took them three years to escape back to the second-tier.

Now, they have the opportunity to lift the club back into the top-flight for the first time in 27 years.

“It would mean everything,” said Matthews when asked about the prospect of promotion with Raith. “We’ve always wanted to play in the Premiership.

“There have been some low moments. I was part of the team that got relegated to League One – but then in the team that came back up.

“There have been highs and lows but, if we were to reach our ultimate goal, that would top everything. It would be our best achievement to date.

‘The best time’

“With the new owners coming in, the club is progressing and you can see there is that real drive to get into the Premiership.

“Everything is improving – the facilities, the squad. Just now is the best time to be at the club.”

Matthews played the whole of the first-leg against Brechin in 2017. But he was taken off in the second-half of the second-leg, long before the nerve-shredding spot-kick shoot-out.

“I remember watching on from the bench,” added Matthews. “I still remember that feeling.

“Not the full game, but I remember the feeling in the changing room after. I can remember it quite clearly.

Devastated Raith Rovers players following their relegation via the play-offs in 2017
Devastated Raith Rovers players following their relegation via the play-offs in 2017. Image: SNS Group.

“To go from that to being potentially promoted would be incredible.

“But there is a long way to go, a full other round, so I’m trying not to think about that too much.”

Matthews’ experience, grit and determination could prove valuable in the heat of the forthcoming two-legged battle with Partick Thistle.

The fans’ favourite turned in one of his best performances of the season during Raith’s last trip to Firhill in March, when they earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Injury comeback

They would be thrilled to leave Maryhill with the same result from the first-leg of their Premiership play-off on Tuesday night.

But, on a personal level, even being involved in such a high-profile encounter seemed a long way off for Matthews at his lowest ebb, when he struggled with a foot injury and two operations two seasons ago.

Further complicated by an ankle issue last summer, Matthews had not played for over a year when he made his first appearance of the campaign back in January.

“I was back training before Christmas and then gradually in the team,” he explained. “When you’re injured it’s hard, you try and stay positive but it’s difficult.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews stretched out his right boot to connect with the ball in front of Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak.
Ross Matthews returned to the Raith Rovers side in January after injury. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“When I was watching I was thinking, ‘I want to be part of this team’.

“We were playing really good football at the start of the season and winning a lot of games. You are happy for the boys, but desperate to be part of it.

“With the signings we made in the summer, I thought, ‘we could have a right chance here’.

“When you pick up a few wins and build momentum everyone starts believing you can go up.”

More from Football

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Bullish Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks Europe, VAR, trialist and team news ahead of…
Craig Sibbald acknowledges the Dundee United fans.
Craig Sibbald set to pen new Dundee United deal as Jim Goodwin prepares for…
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray clenches his fists in celebration.
Raith Rovers handed play-off boost as defender makes speedy recovery in time for Partick…
Robin Lathouwers
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC run rule over Dutch defender Robin Lathouwers
Jeando Fuch's two-and-a-half year stint with the Posh has come to an end
Dundee United miss out on Jeando Fuchs windfall after Posh exit
Raith Rovers duo Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith celebrate.
Ian Murray convinced Raith Rovers attack has 2 qualities back ahead of Partick Thistle…
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng.
Dundee out to repeat Dens Rangers show at Ibrox says Malachi Boateng as he…
Stevie May.
Stevie May: St Johnstone need 2014 'togetherness and fight' against Ross County as 10-year…
Graham Carey and Adama Sidibeh show the rollercoaster of emotions at Livingston.
St Johnstone analysis: A season doomed to failure or a ray of hope in…
Raith Rovers duo Sam Stanton and Aidan Connolly compete with Partick Thistle defender Luke McBeth.
Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-offs: 5 reasons for optimism against Partick Thistle