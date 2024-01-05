Ross Matthews opens up on injury hell and hopes for brighter future after finally making Raith Rovers return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Matthews opens up on injury hell and hopes for brighter future after finally making Raith Rovers return

The Stark's Park midfielder played competitively for the first time in more than a year in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline Athletic.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews smiles for the camera. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews has endured a nightmare spell with injury. Image: SNS.

Ross Matthews is hopeful almost three years of agony is finally over after he made his first appearance for Raith Rovers in 14 months.

The midfielder made his long-awaited comeback in Tuesday’s Fife derby triumph over Dunfermline Athletic to wipe away the frustration of a nightmare injury lay-off.

It may have been no more than 15 minutes of action, but it meant the world to the 27-year-old.

The last time the fans’ favourite had stepped out in Raith’s colours in a competitive match was on November 5 in 2022.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews receiving treatment on the pitch from the club physio. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews has recovered after a frustrating spell with injuries. Image: SNS.

Even then, the six appearances he made that campaign were racked with pain as he tried to play through the discomfort of a foot problem.

It was an on-going issue, dating back to 2021, that needed two bouts of surgery to resolve.

And, when he returned for pre-season last summer, an associated ankle ligament injury caused yet another setback.

Hoping for more minutes away to Airdrie, Matthews explained: “I had surgery at the start of last season for an on-going, persistent injury I’d had for over a year.

“It was just annoying me and getting worse all the time.

‘I’m not sure why’

“I went to see a specialist, who recommended surgery. But, unfortunately, that didn’t go well. Still to this day, I’m not sure why.

“Last season was basically about trying to get over that surgery. Then, I had a second operation to correct it.

“I was getting back in pre-season and unfortunately had an ankle injury, which was a different injury but was obviously in some way related to the previous foot injury.

“I’m just getting over all that now. I’m glad it’s over.”

Matthews’ injury sounds an innocuous one, but it was no less painful or exasperating than any other.

Ross Matthews in action for Raith Rovers versus Linlithgow Rose during pre-season last summer. Image: Raith Rovers.
Ross Matthews featured briefly for Raith Rovers against Linlithgow Rose in a pre-season friendly last summer before injury struck again. Image: Raith Rovers.

He added: “I was getting a lot of pain in the ball of my foot any time I was running.

“So I saw a foot specialist, who told me they needed to clean out the joint at bottom of my big toe. That’s where I was getting the pain.

“But after I had the surgery the pain got even worse. It wasn’t even a bit worse, I couldn’t run on it at all. I still don’t know why.

“It was so frustrating. You don’t realise how important your big toe is, even just pushing off, sprinting and turning.

“You take it for granted until it’s in agony and then you realise how important it is.”

‘It’s been a long time coming’

It is a decade since Matthews made his debut for Raith Rovers, the team he joined as a 16-year-old.

From relegation to League One and promotion back to the Championship, the Edinburgh-born player has seen plenty of ups and downs in his time at Stark’s Park.

This week’s comeback, in a 2-1 derby victory over rivals Dunfermline – earning a fourth win in a row in the fixture – was definitely a high.

He said: “I was delighted to actually get on the pitch. It’s been a long time coming.

“I had a time last season when I came back for a small period but I never felt right. I knew that in the back of my mind.

“But when I came on against Dunfermline, that’s the first time, honestly, in about a year and a half that I’ve been on a football pitch and been pain free.

“That’s the thing I’m happiest about. Hopefully, touch wood, that continues and I’m pretty confident it will.

“I’ve done literally everything I can, in the gym and all my rehab stuff, and I’m constantly feeling better all the time.

“I couldn’t have asked for probably a better game [Dunfermline] to come back into. As a Raith player, it’s a game everyone wants to play in.

“Obviously, we’ve got a good record over them this season and to get another win was great to be a part of because I’ve had to watch all the others from the stand.”

