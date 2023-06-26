Body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street

Officers closed Rosebank Street at its junction with Hilltown just after 7am on Monday.

By Neil Henderson
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

A body has been found in a park area in Dundee.

Police sealed off Rosebank Street at its junction with Hilltown just after 7am on Monday.

Officers are yet to confirm full details but it is understood the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were also called to the scene after the alarm was raised.

Area taped off at Hilltown after body found

One man who was travelling into work said: “I saw a couple of police cars racing along Old Glamis Road, heading in the direction of the city centre.

“There seemed to be a real sense of urgency.

“I later saw them parked up in the Hilltown.

“It’s so sad to learn that they were responding to a body being found.”

A police vehicle parked on Hilltown.
A police vehicle parked on Hilltown. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

Another eyewitness said she saw officers cordoning off an area of open ground.

She said: “Officers were taping off an area on the corner at around 7.10am when I walked past.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

