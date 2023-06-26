Body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street

A body has been found in a park area in Dundee.

Police sealed off Rosebank Street at its junction with Hilltown just after 7am on Monday.

Officers are yet to confirm full details but it is understood the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were also called to the scene after the alarm was raised.

Area taped off at Hilltown after body found

One man who was travelling into work said: “I saw a couple of police cars racing along Old Glamis Road, heading in the direction of the city centre.

“There seemed to be a real sense of urgency.

“I later saw them parked up in the Hilltown.

“It’s so sad to learn that they were responding to a body being found.”

Another eyewitness said she saw officers cordoning off an area of open ground.

She said: “Officers were taping off an area on the corner at around 7.10am when I walked past.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.