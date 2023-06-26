Craig Brown: Dundee 1962 hero and legendary ex-Scotland boss dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Brown: Dundee 1962 hero and legendary ex-Scotland boss dies

Brown won the league with the Dark Blues under Bob Shankly.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee legend Craig Brown.

Dundee title winner and former Scotland manager Craig Brown has died, aged 82.

Brown was part of the iconic Dark Blues squad that won the Scottish Football League title in 1962 under Bob Shankly.

He went on to achieve legendary status as a manager after taking charge of the Scottish national side in 1993, leading them to the European Championships in 1996 and the World Cup in 1998.

‘Countless messages of support’

In a statement, his family said: “Craig died peacefully today after a short illness in University Hospital, Ayr, surrounded by close family members.

“The family wish to express their deep appreciation of the outstanding care and attention provided by hospital staff and the countless messages of support and sympathy from friends and colleagues.

“At this particularly sad time the family now requests that their privacy is respected during the grieving process.”

Craig Brown began his playing career at Rangers, from whom he found himself sent on loan to Dundee in 1960.

That move was quickly made permanent and he remained with the Dark Blues through their early ’60s glory days, picking up a league winner’s medal in 1962.

Dundee 1962 Championship winning team. Craig Brown is in the back row, fifth from the right. Image: DC Thomson

He left Dens Park for Falkirk in 1965, where his playing career came to a close in 1967.

In 2020, he told The Courier his days in the City of Discovery were among the happiest of his working life.

“Dundee holds a special place in my heart – there’s no doubt,” he said.

“I was Bob Shankly’s first signing after he arrived and I was his last transfer away before he left. Unfortunately, the team was so good I couldn’t get a regular game! I was always on the fringe of things.

“I did get a league championship medal though, which is still a prized possession.

“Actually, I can still name the team – Liney, Hamilton, Cox, Seith, Ure and Wishart, Smith, Penman, Cousin, Gilzean and Robertson. There you go!”

Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.

Brown went on to achieve greater fame as a manager than as a player.

He initially led Clyde to success whilst working as a teacher, before returning full-time to football in 1986 with the Scottish Football Association.

As boss of Scotland’s youth teams, Brown famously coached the under-16 side to the final of the 1989 FIFA U16 World Championship, then, three years later, took the U21s to the semi-finals of the UEFA U21 Championship.

Spells in charge of Preston North End, Motherwell and Aberdeen followed his departure from the SFA in 2001, the same year in which he accepted an honorary Doctorate of Arts from Abertay University in Dundee.

‘Incredibly saddened’

Dundee wrote on Twitter today: “Everyone at the club [is] extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player Craig Brown, aged 82.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Kilmac Stadium are with Craig’s family and friends at this very sad time.

Aberdeen FC added: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown.

“A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time.”

Clyde FC wrote: “Everyone at Clyde is incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of our former manager Craig Brown.

“Craig took charge of 409 games from 1977 to 1986 and won Second Division championship twice with the Bully Wee Our thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Arbroath also paid tribute to Brown, saying: “Everyone at Arbroath FC along with the entire Scottish football family [is] saddened at the news of the passing of Craig Brown.

“A good friend of the club, Craig will be sadly missed by all. Our thoughts and love go out to his family and loved ones.”

