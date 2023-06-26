Craig Brown: Dundee 1962 hero and legendary ex-Scotland boss dies

Dundee title winner and former Scotland manager Craig Brown has died, aged 82.

Brown was part of the iconic Dark Blues squad that won the Scottish Football League title in 1962 under Bob Shankly.

He went on to achieve legendary status as a manager after taking charge of the Scottish national side in 1993, leading them to the European Championships in 1996 and the World Cup in 1998.

‘Countless messages of support’

In a statement, his family said: “Craig died peacefully today after a short illness in University Hospital, Ayr, surrounded by close family members.

“The family wish to express their deep appreciation of the outstanding care and attention provided by hospital staff and the countless messages of support and sympathy from friends and colleagues.

“At this particularly sad time the family now requests that their privacy is respected during the grieving process.”

Craig Brown began his playing career at Rangers, from whom he found himself sent on loan to Dundee in 1960.

That move was quickly made permanent and he remained with the Dark Blues through their early ’60s glory days, picking up a league winner’s medal in 1962.

He left Dens Park for Falkirk in 1965, where his playing career came to a close in 1967.

In 2020, he told The Courier his days in the City of Discovery were among the happiest of his working life.

“Dundee holds a special place in my heart – there’s no doubt,” he said.

“I was Bob Shankly’s first signing after he arrived and I was his last transfer away before he left. Unfortunately, the team was so good I couldn’t get a regular game! I was always on the fringe of things.

“I did get a league championship medal though, which is still a prized possession.

“Actually, I can still name the team – Liney, Hamilton, Cox, Seith, Ure and Wishart, Smith, Penman, Cousin, Gilzean and Robertson. There you go!”

Brown went on to achieve greater fame as a manager than as a player.

He initially led Clyde to success whilst working as a teacher, before returning full-time to football in 1986 with the Scottish Football Association.

As boss of Scotland’s youth teams, Brown famously coached the under-16 side to the final of the 1989 FIFA U16 World Championship, then, three years later, took the U21s to the semi-finals of the UEFA U21 Championship.

Spells in charge of Preston North End, Motherwell and Aberdeen followed his departure from the SFA in 2001, the same year in which he accepted an honorary Doctorate of Arts from Abertay University in Dundee.

‘Incredibly saddened’

Dundee wrote on Twitter today: “Everyone at the club [is] extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player Craig Brown, aged 82.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Kilmac Stadium are with Craig’s family and friends at this very sad time.

Aberdeen FC added: “Everyone at Aberdeen FC is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown.

“A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time.”

Clyde FC wrote: “Everyone at Clyde is incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of our former manager Craig Brown.

“Craig took charge of 409 games from 1977 to 1986 and won Second Division championship twice with the Bully Wee Our thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Arbroath also paid tribute to Brown, saying: “Everyone at Arbroath FC along with the entire Scottish football family [is] saddened at the news of the passing of Craig Brown.

“A good friend of the club, Craig will be sadly missed by all. Our thoughts and love go out to his family and loved ones.”