Craig Brown exclusive: Scotland skipper Andy Robertson was ‘discovered in Dundee’ just like France ’98 World Cup captain Colin Hendry

Discovered in Dundee, established in England, stirring for Scotland.

In three weeks’ time former Dundee United star Andy Robertson will lead out his country at Euro 2020, Scotland’s first appearance at a major finals in 23 years.

The last player to wear the captain’s armband for Scotland at a major tournament, Colin Hendry, also learned his trade in Dundee as a youngster at Dens Park.

The City of Discovery is where the talents of both players were unearthed.

Robertson, 27, won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year whilst at Tannadice before earning a £2.85 million switch to Hull City in July 2014.

Hendry, who earned the tag Captain Braveheart during his 51 Scotland caps, started out as a teenager for Dark Blues before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 1987.

Both went on to win the English Premier League with their clubs – Hendry at Blackburn in 1992 and Robertson at Liverpoool two years ago.

Robertson, who has played 43 times for Scotland, will next month join Hendry as part of an illustrious group of players to lead out their nation out at a big tournament.

And former Scotland boss Craig Brown – who managed the nation’s hopes at France 1998 – believes the similarities in ex-Terror Robbo’s pathway to success can help him emulate the inspirational leadership of Hendry.

“I don’t know Andy personally but I really admire him as a player and a character,” said Brown who coach Scotland as assistant and manager at five major tournaments. “I see an awful lot of Colin Hendry in him. I think he’s a fantastic leader.

“They both played in Dundee in the early part of their career. They were discovered in the city before moving down South.

“They’ve both won the biggest prize in English football and are fiercely patriotic. All of these things are so important for a Scotland captain.

“It was clear how much Scotland meant to Colin Hendry and Robertson makes no secret of his love of his country.

“You need that passion as Scotland captain. You can see it in Robertson’s face when he lines up for his country.

“The fact that he played his first few years at Hampden for Queen’s Park will also help him feel attached to Scotland.

“The fans need to see it. When I was Scotland manager I always made sure the players sang the national anthem at the top of their voice and if they didn’t know the words they had to move their lips!

“Robertson has got a strong character. When you watch him at Liverpool he’s very vocal. He’s always shouting, always encouraging.

“You need your captain to be positive. You want him to be brave but you also want him to be calm and lead by example on the field.

“I don’t want my captain to be in the dressing room with war paint on screaming at the top of his voice.

“I want him to be calm and assured. Colin was like that as a captain and you can see that Andy has the confidence to lead.

“That confidence comes from success. It’s a massive achievement to win the top league in England and both have done it.

“That sends a signal of intent out to the rest of the squad and it also tells the opposition that you are a right good player.”

Brown has fond memories of Hendry leading his Scotland side out for the World Cup’s opening game in front of 80,000 against Brazil at the Stade de France in 1998.

Brazil boasted a frontline of Rivaldo, Ronaldo and Bebeto but with Hendry’s influence, Brown convinced the Scotland players that they’d earned the right to live with the Sambo superstars.

“There is so much hype around games like that Brazil but Scotland deserved to be on the same stage,” said Brown. “The moments before a big game are so important.

“Before that game in the Stade de France our players walked out in in their kilts. It went down well with everyone – including the Brazil fans!

“That helped the players get rid of their nerves and got them pumped up for the game.

“Music plays a big part and while it’s not neccessarily going to be Andy Robertson’s job as captain to pick the music he can have a big say on it.

“I used to appoint a music convenor and for me it’s really important that the whole team listens to the same songs.

“I had players at club football from Jamaica and we listened to Reggae music as a team. The important thing is to do it together.

“I know a lot of players like their own headphones these days. That’s fine at an airport but in a dressing room you should all be hearing the same tune.

“Humour is also important to calm nerves.

“I can remember at the Brazil game I saw their players walking out holding hands. It’s a Brazilian ritual but I told my players: ‘They are s******* in so much that Bebeto and Rivaldo are holding hands.’

“Scotland earned the right to play at France 98 and they’ve earned the right to be at the Euros.

“They should go into it with confidence and belief. I already feel like there is much more hype around Scotland’s qualification than there was when we did it.

“I went to five tournaments in a row. I was invited to help Sir Alex Ferguson at Mexico in 1986, I was assistant to Andy Roxburgh in Italia 90 and Euro 92 and I was manager for Euro 96 and France ’98.

“I don’t remember the same hype or excitement when we qualified. We expected to get there and the hype didn’t start until there was an almighty scramble for tickets for Euro 96 or to go to France.

“We’ve waited so long for this moment that I believe the whole country is behind us.

“I’m still part of a European coaching network and coaches from all over always tell me that these tournaments are not the same without Scotland and without the Tartan Army. It’s great to be back where we belong.”