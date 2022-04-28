Never-before-seen photographs document Dundee FC’s 1962 league triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Past Times

Never-before-seen photographs document Dundee FC’s 1962 league triumph

These forgotten images, which have lain in DC Thomson's archives, chart the story of Dundee FC's league title win in 1962.
By Graeme Strachan
April 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 28 2022, 9.24am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The Dundee fans celebrated with their heroes on the pitch at full-time.
The Dundee fans celebrated with their heroes on the pitch at full-time.

These forgotten images, which have lain in DC Thomson’s archives, chart the story of Dundee FC’s league title win in 1962.

Some have never been seen before.

Of course, Dundee FC had been close to title glory before.

They were a whisker away from becoming league champions in 1949.

The Dundee supporters getting off the train at Perth.
The Dundee supporters getting off the train at Perth.

The club had won the Scottish Cup in 1910 and League Cups in 1951 and 1952.

Bob Shankly eventually took over at Dens in 1959 and what happened next was by far the pinnacle of their achievements.

The 1961-62 squad was the greatest Dundee side of all time.

the Dundee supporters at Muirton Park
Can you spot anyone you know among the Dundee supporters at Muirton Park?

That heroic XI of Liney, Hamilton, Cox, Seith, Ure, Wishart, Smith, Penman, Cousin, Gilzean and Robertson still trips off the tongue of every Dundee fan.

George McGeachie, Bobby Waddell, Alex Stuart and Craig Brown made up the squad of 15 and all played their part.

The league winners had flair, they had style, they had shedloads of ability, but at their core, they were solid as a rock.

Bobby Cox runs out on to the park followed by goalkeeper Pat Liney.
Bobby Cox runs out on to the park followed by goalkeeper Pat Liney.

That, more than anything, is what made the difference.

After setting the pace for so long at the top of the table, the Dens men had hit a slump.

They failed to win any of their six league games after losing to St Mirren in the Scottish Cup in late January.

The St Johnstone goalkeeper was kept busy by Dundee's attack throughout the match.
The St Johnstone goalkeeper was kept busy by Dundee’s attack throughout the match.

The advent of spring, however, coincided with a return to winning ways and now all rested on the final game at Muirton Park, against St Johnstone.

With so much at stake, tensions were high, though a draw would guarantee Dundee’s title success while ensuring Saints would avoid relegation.

A vast army of 20,000 Dundee supporters made it through to Perth on trains, cars and buses to see the league clinched for the first time in the club’s 69-year history.

Dundee's backline work hard to keep relegation-threatened Saints from getting a foothold in the game.
Dundee’s backline work hard to keep relegation-threatened Saints from getting a foothold in the game.

Two special trains left from Dundee West Station at 1.40pm and 1.50pm, which were packed to the rafters, and the 2pm normal service picked up the stragglers.

A crowd of 26,500 packed Muirton that baking hot afternoon and it was a case of “spot the St Johnstone supporter”.

There just didn’t seem to be many around!

Andy Penman celebrates scoring at Muirton Park and is congratulated by Alan Gilzean.
Andy Penman celebrates scoring at Muirton Park and is congratulated by Alan Gilzean.

At times, when nerves might take over, you look to your best players to perform.

Alan Gilzean rose highest to the occasion.

A double from Gilzean and a goal from Andy Penman clinched the points required to send the majority of the crowd into a frenzy.

Alan Gilzean celebrates after scoring for Dundee.
Alan Gilzean celebrates after scoring for Dundee.

Thousands of Dundee fans jumped the fence to get on the pitch at full-time to congratulate their heroes and captain Bobby Cox was lifted shoulder-high.

Manager Bob Shankly even ran on to the park and the players had their backs slapped and hands shaken before fighting their way back to the dressing room.

The supporters wanted their heroes to take a bow again.

The crowd stayed behind after the match to call for their heroes to take another bow.
The crowd stayed behind after the match to call for their heroes to take another bow.

Cox led his players up into the main stand at Muirton to get the party started!

For Gordon Smith, there was a sense of déjà vu.

He had already won championship medals with Hibs (1948, 1951 and 1952) and Hearts (1960), and he remains the only player to have won the country’s top division with three separate clubs.

Champagne all around as the Dens Parkers celebrate after the final whistle.
Champagne all around as the Dens Parkers celebrate after the final whistle.

Great were the celebrations, both at Muirton and in the city of Dundee that night.

The city’s JM Ballroom was packed, as were all the pubs.

The Dundee party travelled back on the team bus along the old A92 from Perth before the championship celebrations reached its climax in the City Square.

Bobby Cox looks in great spirits after getting off the bus at Dundee.
Bobby Cox looks in great spirits after getting off the bus at Dundee.

The Dens Park heroes fought through the crowds and went up the stairs to celebrate with the First Division trophy on the balcony of the City Chambers.

It was an unforgettable homecoming for the Dark Blues.

More like this:

Bobby Seith: Burnley and Dundee FC legend’s footballing life in pictures

Cobbled streets a riot of colour as Dundee hosted Scotland match in 1896

5 key games that won Dundee FC the 1962 league championship

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Past Times team

More from The Courier