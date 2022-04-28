Never-before-seen photographs document Dundee FC’s 1962 league triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

These forgotten images, which have lain in DC Thomson’s archives, chart the story of Dundee FC’s league title win in 1962.

Some have never been seen before.

Of course, Dundee FC had been close to title glory before.

They were a whisker away from becoming league champions in 1949.

The club had won the Scottish Cup in 1910 and League Cups in 1951 and 1952.

Bob Shankly eventually took over at Dens in 1959 and what happened next was by far the pinnacle of their achievements.

The 1961-62 squad was the greatest Dundee side of all time.

That heroic XI of Liney, Hamilton, Cox, Seith, Ure, Wishart, Smith, Penman, Cousin, Gilzean and Robertson still trips off the tongue of every Dundee fan.

George McGeachie, Bobby Waddell, Alex Stuart and Craig Brown made up the squad of 15 and all played their part.

The league winners had flair, they had style, they had shedloads of ability, but at their core, they were solid as a rock.

That, more than anything, is what made the difference.

After setting the pace for so long at the top of the table, the Dens men had hit a slump.

They failed to win any of their six league games after losing to St Mirren in the Scottish Cup in late January.

The advent of spring, however, coincided with a return to winning ways and now all rested on the final game at Muirton Park, against St Johnstone.

With so much at stake, tensions were high, though a draw would guarantee Dundee’s title success while ensuring Saints would avoid relegation.

A vast army of 20,000 Dundee supporters made it through to Perth on trains, cars and buses to see the league clinched for the first time in the club’s 69-year history.

Two special trains left from Dundee West Station at 1.40pm and 1.50pm, which were packed to the rafters, and the 2pm normal service picked up the stragglers.

A crowd of 26,500 packed Muirton that baking hot afternoon and it was a case of “spot the St Johnstone supporter”.

There just didn’t seem to be many around!

At times, when nerves might take over, you look to your best players to perform.

Alan Gilzean rose highest to the occasion.

A double from Gilzean and a goal from Andy Penman clinched the points required to send the majority of the crowd into a frenzy.

Thousands of Dundee fans jumped the fence to get on the pitch at full-time to congratulate their heroes and captain Bobby Cox was lifted shoulder-high.

Manager Bob Shankly even ran on to the park and the players had their backs slapped and hands shaken before fighting their way back to the dressing room.

The supporters wanted their heroes to take a bow again.

Cox led his players up into the main stand at Muirton to get the party started!

For Gordon Smith, there was a sense of déjà vu.

He had already won championship medals with Hibs (1948, 1951 and 1952) and Hearts (1960), and he remains the only player to have won the country’s top division with three separate clubs.

Great were the celebrations, both at Muirton and in the city of Dundee that night.

The city’s JM Ballroom was packed, as were all the pubs.

The Dundee party travelled back on the team bus along the old A92 from Perth before the championship celebrations reached its climax in the City Square.

The Dens Park heroes fought through the crowds and went up the stairs to celebrate with the First Division trophy on the balcony of the City Chambers.

It was an unforgettable homecoming for the Dark Blues.

