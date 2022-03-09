Bobby Seith: Burnley and Dundee FC legend’s footballing life in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bobby Seith: Burnley and Dundee FC legend’s footballing life in pictures

Bobby Seith was a championship winner north and south of the border during an illustrious career spent with Burnley and Dundee.
By Graeme Strachan
March 9 2022, 9.00am
The right-half had captained Burnley to the First Division title in England in 1960 before leaving Turf Moor to join Dundee for a fee of £7,500.

Seith added to a solid core of the three C’s of Bobby Cox, Doug Cowie and Alan Cousin and was soon seen as a driving force for the Dens Parkers.

Seith alongside his team-mates and the First Division trophy after Dundee won the league title in 1961-62.
Indeed, two years after coming back north he was clinching another medal as Dundee were crowned champions of Scotland.

He would also captain the Dens men in both legs of the European Cup semi-final against AC Milan – the greatest stage on which the club has played.

Seith turns 90 today and to mark the milestone we have taken a trip down memory lane to celebrate his remarkable life in pictures.

Life and times

Bobby Seith during his time with Burnley.
Seith joined Burnley from Monifieth Tayside and signed a professional contract with the English club in 1949.

He made his first-team debut against Manchester United’s Busby Babes at Old Trafford in October 1953 at the age of 21.

Seith played 238 games for the Clarets.

He was captain of the Burnley side that won the title in 1959-60, although he did not play in the final games after being dropped following a defensive blip.

Seith with his Burnley team-mates at the beginning of the 1957-58 season.
He returned to Monifieth in the summer and approached Dundee manager Bob Shankly to ask if he could train with the Dark Blues to keep fit.

Shankly wanted to sign Seith permanently after he impressed in a practice match, although Burnley chairman Bob Lord wanted to sell him to Stoke.

Seith stood his ground and threatened to quit football. Lord realised he wouldn’t get his way and Seith signed for Dundee for £7,500, although he had his title medal withheld by the notorious Turf Moor chairman.

That wrong took 39 years to be put right.

Bobby Seith, Ian Ure and Bobby Wishart line up before a match in 1961.
The right-half was seen by many as the final piece in a defensive jigsaw which included Bobby Cox, Ian Ure and Bobby Wishart.

With Bob Shankly in charge, Seith was part of the Dundee side that clinched the club’s only league title in 1962, where a 3-0 win over St Johnstone saw them beat off the challenge of Rangers in what, until that final day, had been a nip-and-tuck race.

This allowed him the opportunity to compete in the European Cup, which had been denied him by his departure from Burnley in 1960.

He became a mainstay of the team that progressed to the European Cup semi-finals, where they were eliminated by the eventual winners AC Milan.

Bobby Seith with his Dundee team-mates before the start of the 1963-64 season.
He made 197 appearances and would later go on to become a coach at Dens.

Seith moved on to Rangers as assistant manager to Scot Symon before resigning when he deemed his boss to have been unfairly sacked in late 1967.

He prospered as manager at Preston North End and spent a successful four-year spell at Hearts before retiring from the game to take up a new career in chiropody.

His voice was also heard during his work for the BBC where he used to be up in the gantry giving match reports from Dens and Tannadice.

Bobby Seith during his spell in charge of Hearts.
On April 28 2012 Dundee FC’s 50th anniversary championship celebrations were held at the Caird Hall with more than 600 in attendance for a special dinner.

Seith enjoyed a memorable evening alongside the surviving members of that 15-man squad which achieved immortality back in 1962.

“It was a great and enjoyable experience to be part of the league-winning side,” he said.

“This was not just from a playing point of view, but because of the camaraderie that existed within the squad.

Seith and his Dundee team-mates during a jovial moment at Dens Park with a film crew in 1961.
“It applied both on and off the field of play and this team spirit was a major factor in the team’s success.

“There were no cliques, no jealousies, with each player prepared to play his part as we chased success, with everyone ready to help out a team-mate who was struggling.

“The European campaign, too, was a memorable experience when we were pitted against the ‘big guns’ of Europe.

“The team surprised many people – and made many friends – as we progressed to the semi-finals only to be beaten by the eventual winners.

“On the way there were some magical moments. For example, there was the 8-1 thrashing of Cologne at Dens Park.

The Dundee FC line-up at West Station before leaving for Cologne in September 1962 in the European Cup.
“Perhaps the finest performance, though, was the 4-1 victory over Anderlecht in the Heysel Stadium, after which the 60,000 crowd rose to applaud as we left the field.

“This was a fitting testament to the team and the quality of football it produced.

“My years with Dundee FC rank amongst the happiest in my career and I consider myself fortunate to have been a member of the Burnley and Dundee teams who, not only won the league championship, but entertained their respective fans with open, exciting, quality football.”

Seith is inducted into the Dundee Hall of Fame by former Dens director Bob Hynd at the 50th anniversary event.

