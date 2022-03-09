[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From infrastructure to skills offering, Dundee is leading the way nationally when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs). Here’s how Dundee & Angus (D&A) College is playing a vital role in that leadership with its newly launched electric vehicle training courses.

The new course launch is the perfect example of how the college is continually working to not only support the mechanics and workers of today, but also the workforce of the future.

Head of Engineering at D&A College Steve Swinley said: “It’s great to be able to offer the electric vehicle training courses. There’s a potential skills gap if businesses don’t act now.”

Why is electric vehicle training so important?

With the government banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030, businesses could face becoming obsolete if their workforce don’t upskill to suit the changing market and lifestyles.

Steve says: “We are at the cusp of a huge transformation that will impact every business not just in the region, but the whole country. The transition to electric vehicles will have a knock-on effect to many roles and it is imperative that business owners start to consider the impact now and what this means for the skills required within their business both now and in the future.

“For years our automotive training for workforces and students has been mechanical based with elements of electrical and diagnostics. With this change to EVs, the only mechanical thing you have left on the vehicle is the running gear – the rest is all electrical and that’s why we have launched this new suite of courses. The skills required to work in the sector are changing and our teaching material must change to reflect this.”

Businesses need to be able to future-proof for this transition to electric vehicles, and D&A College is stepping up to ensure companies across Dundee, Angus and further afield can do exactly that.

How D&A College shapes its curriculum to suit industry and why

In order to create the right electric vehicle training courses to successfully plug the potential skills gap, Dundee and Angus College has worked closely with industry. It has set up an industry advisory group to ensure that courses are shaped around the industry’s needs.

Steve explains: “That’s what drives us forward, the industry demand. It’s important that we listen to the needs of those industry experts that are out there in the field day in and day out. They influence our curriculum and what we actually deliver.

“Our partner in the Electric Vehicle Training School is Robert Lawson & Sons. His business commissions emergency service vehicles. That’s how the partnership came about, from speaking to Robert about the demand he has – he’s seen all these cars that are coming through from the emergency services that are hybrid or electric vehicles. He was needing training for his staff at the same time as we were looking to develop these courses, so we went into partnership to deliver this.”

Leading the way in Scotland for electric and hybrid vehicle training

Steve also has strong industry experience, which he brings to his role as Head of Engineering at D&A College. He was a student and modern apprentice with the college, before working in trade in Dundee and eventually returning to the college as a lecturer. This background means Steve is ideally placed to pioneer new ideas and he’s worked closely with Energy Skills Partnership along the way.

The new electric vehicle training courses have been an exciting next step for Steve, and for D&A College as a whole. Steve adds: “We’re the flagship college for electric vehicle training, but its not just for our region. Anyone from all over Scotland can come on to these courses because we have the dedicated centre of excellence for EV training.”

Indeed, D&A College is now even responsible for upskilling and training other Scottish colleges on the world class Lucas Nuelle Kit.

What electric and hybrid vehicle courses does D&A College offer?

The electric vehicle training courses at Dundee & Angus College were originally due to start pre-covid, but Stephen and team are happy to be welcoming the first students in March 2022.

Currently the courses on offer include:

IMI Level One: awareness of electric and hybrid vehicles. This is designed for anyone with an interest in EVs and hybrids, or anyone who might come into contact with EVs in their work. Level Two: upskill for vehicle technicians in local (and national) garages. Level two will cover safe isolation of electric and hybrid vehicles, and identification of components. IMI Level Three award in electric/hybrid vehicle system repair and replacement.

Creating the curriculum of the future in Dundee

While the electric vehicle training courses are exciting and have much to offer students, workers and businesses in Dundee, it’s just a first step for D&A College.

It’s looking closely at emerging technologies across its electrical curriculum and throughout the college, including:

Charge point installations

Ground source and air source heat pump technologies

Solar thermals

Wall insulation

Hydrogen-powered vehicles

The newly launched electric vehicle training courses in Dundee are simply the starting point in D&A College’s curriculum for the future. It will continue to work closely with industry and the city as a whole to support the current and future workforces of the country.

