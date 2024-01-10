Kilgraston open day will showcase unique school spirit and scholarship opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don’t miss the perfect opportunity to experience what makes the school so special at the Kilgraston 2024 open day.

Kilgraston open day 2024 equestrians
Kilgraston offers scholarships in sport, equestrian, the arts, music and academic subjects.

Well known for its exceptional academic results, Kilgraston is rightfully proud of its exam success rates. However, for head teacher Tanya Davie, academic grades are only part of what makes the Perthshire independent school special.

Mrs Davie attributes the school’s success to the incredible energy and school spirit which she believes creates a truly unique environment for young people.

Experience Kilgraston’s unique environment

The upcoming Kilgraston open day 2024 will be held on Saturday February 3, and a scholarship day is taking place on Wednesday February 7. Parents and prospective pupils can meet staff and pupils, and experience what life is like at the school first-hand.

This is something previous open days have showcased very successfully. Mrs Davie told us: “The response to our previous last four open days has been quite spectacular.

“We’ve had a large footfall of people coming to visit. But what’s really astonished me is that we’ve had several families join us straight away after the open day because they were so keen for their children to experience what they felt when they visited.”

So, what makes life at Kilgraston so different? Since starting at the school in April 2022, Mrs Davie has been trying to quantify exactly that. She said: “People kept telling me there is something different about our school you don’t find in other schools. So, I formed a focus group with pupils and parents to try to understand what exactly is.

“The conclusion? It’s the special blend of the Kilgraston ethos and the Kilgraston family. Everybody comments on it, even people who aren’t here to enrol children but are visiting to give a talk or drop something off!”

Kilgraston open day 2024 hockey players
The impressive facilities and grounds are only part of what makes Kilgraston special.

Embracing childhood while learning life skills

Consistently lauded as one of the top performing schools in the country, Kilgraston also has an incredible university acceptance rate (including a 100% success rate for pupils in 2023 for University of St Andrews).

What makes these achievements even more impressive, and testament to the teaching and support within the school, is that Kilgraston does not hold academic entrance tests.

And the school offers a wide range of facilities to suit all areas of student interests and hobbies. In a stunning setting amidst 54 acres of parkland with first rate facilities, Kilgraston School even boasts its own equestrian centre.

However, Mrs Davie is keen to point out that is just one aspect of the school. In her experience, she believes the social, emotional and learning environment for both day and boarding pupils is the key to the school’s success.

Mrs Davie explained: “It’s more than just our facilities, lots of schools have fabulous things. But there is a magic here. Our children enjoy being children for longer and our pupils learn empathy and consideration unlike anywhere else.

“We have fearless pupils who can take anything on. They know how to ask for help and how to accept help, which can often be a challenge for teenagers in particular.

“And at the higher end of the school in our sixth form, it’s all about leadership and guidance. Being young adults who have a voice, airing that and being inspirational for the younger generation coming up.”

The Kilgraston scholarship program

In recent years, the school has seen a rise in the number of pupils who are involved in various sports and disciplines at a high level. Mrs Davie says this is down to the tailored approach the school takes to support pupils.

And this, in turn, is something the school is keen to further promote through scholarships.

Kilgraston open day 2024 scholarships
Kilgraston prides itself on creating a nurturing environment where pupils can excel.

Mrs Davie told us: “We can create a bespoke program for individuals which is quite rare. As a result, we’ve been supporting many talented sports people.

“They know when they come to us, if they have to go away and train they can still get support with revision, homework and even extended deadlines to fit around their travelling.

“We offer scholarships for sport and equestrian, and we are aware of the time that takes. It’s about getting the balance right.

“We want all our pupils to excel. We want pupils with exceptional talents to have the opportunity to come to a school like ours where we can help with that journey.”

The school’s scholarship program is not just limited to sport and equestrian. There are also scholarship opportunities in the arts, music and academic subjects too.

Applications for scholarships can be made via the school’s website.

Visit Kilgraston open day 2024

“We’d encourage everyone to come and see us and meet us, whether you’re exploring the scholarship route or not,” said Mrs Davie.

“Everything we do is very individualised and tailored. It’s not a one-stop shop where you’re fitted in a mould; we spend time getting to know you.

“Visiting our open day, having a follow up visit, coming for a taster day and meeting peers in the year group. To us, that’s more important than sitting an entrance exam.”

Mrs Davie concludes by saying: “We want all our pupils to make the most of the opportunities here. It’s about maximising your time without burning yourself out. It’s not all hard work and no play, but it’s not all play and no hard work either!”

Register for the Kilgraston open day 2024 and scholarship day.

 

