Partnership Home Education

St Andrews is offering an evening study programme that works for you

Study part-time in the evening and work towards a degree. Apply now to start in September.

In partnership with University of St Andrews
A group of students in the St Andrews evening study programme.
Study in the evening to reach your career and personal goals.

Ever wanted to study for a degree but didn’t seem to have the time? For many aspiring students, the dream of earning an undergraduate degree sometimes remains just that – a dream. The St Andrews evening study programme can help turn that dream into a reality.

The best laid plans often go awry. Life’s demands, such as work commitments and childcare responsibilities can create significant obstacles that delay or even derail your academic ambitions.

Despite the desire to further their education, many would-be students find themselves unable to balance life with the pursuit of a degree.

But what if there was a way to balance every day life with evening studies, tailored to your tastes and at your own pace?

You’ll have the freedom to decide how long you want to take to complete your degree, with a flexible timeframe starting at four years, allowing you to set a yearly educational budget. And the best part? If you earn under 25k per year, you could be eligible for full fee funding.

The MA Combined Studies programme offers a flexible, evening study degree specifically designed for individuals who may have work or other commitments, allowing you to mould your studies around your busy schedule.

Finding ways to make it work, no matter your circumstances

Natalie a St Andrews evening study student.
Featured is Natalie, one of the graduates from the MA Combined Studies evening degree at St Andrews.

The MA Combined Studies programme is designed to make a university education attainable for everyone. It values each student’s unique journey and provides unwavering support to ensure your success.

Why not hear what two recent graduates have to say?

Natalie Lighten, from Cupar, recently celebrated her graduation success alongside her family. Natalie, who served in the Royal Navy before becoming a mum of two, started studying in the evening after twelve years away from learning. Her story is a testament to the flexibility of the programme as well as its diverse and inclusive nature.

“I feel proud of myself for sticking with the degree, and graduating with distinction,” reflects Natalie after five years of studying in the evening at St Andrews.

The programme has helped teach me that I have the skills and determination to do most things I set my mind to, and I have used this new confidence to try new things. I was successful in a promotion at work and have got involved in local committees and community groups who value my input.” – Natalie Lighten, Cupar

She believes that the MA Combined Studies is truly remarkable, especially for individuals balancing work and family commitments. Natalie added: “Lecturers are very understanding of the pressure we can be under when managing our learning with family life and full-time work. I was never made to feel that I was a burden and they have so much passion about what they teach.”

Another graduate, Ishbel Valentine from Dundee, applied after her children were settled in secondary school and when she had more free time to explore her interest in literature and other subjects. Speaking about the teaching and sense of community during evening classes, Ishbel said: “I can hand-on-heart say that every single module I took, as diverse as they were, were all superb.”

Ishbel recommends the evening programme to anyone considering it for themselves and added “If anyone is considering taking the course, but is unsure, I would say to jump in, give yourself the time that you deserve.”

Flexible and accessible University of St Andrews evening study programme

Woman in the MA Combined Studies programme, a St Andrews evening study programme.
Student taking part in an evening class in St Andrews.

When you apply for the MA Combined Studies programme, you’ll be able to tailor the approach to your own lifestyle.

Unlike other degree programmes there are no set entry requirements.
Through an interview process, you are assessed on your background, goals, and aspirations so everyone has a fair chance of gaining a spot on this part-time evening course.

Once you join the programme, you can pick a range of subjects that will interest, intrigue and inspire you. There is variety of subjects to choose from including subjects you’ll be familiar with like English, History, and IT, as well as Psychology, Social Anthropology, and Art History.

The range of subjects will give you the chance to pick up transferable skills that you can take with you into your personal life, career, or future studies.

Emma, who coordinates the evening programme at St Andrews adds: “Evening study at St Andrews is such a great opportunity and many of our students wish they had started years earlier! Most students who join the course haven’t studied for years and it’s great to see their confidence grow over time.”

If you’ve always wanted to study but thought it was impossible to fit in with your life,  it’s time to reconsider.

The MA Combined Studies programme at The University of St. Andrews is here to break down barriers and offer you a flexible path to success. Find out more about applying for the MA Combined Studies at St Andrews and start your new chapter today! Applications are open for a September 2024 start.

