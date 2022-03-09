Energy bills going up? Here’s how a utility consultancy helped two Dundee businesses save money

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are your energy bills going up? One trusted utility consultancy is providing alternative purchasing options to businesses across Courier country, which will provide a longer-term option of costs rather than selecting a traditional ‘Fixed Rate’ agreement.

Utili-Tay, which was launched by Dundonian Craig Elder in 2020, assesses the market and advises on the best solutions available. In just two short years, scores of businesses – of all sizes – have gone with Utili-Tay to procure their gas, electricity and water supplies and are reaping the benefits even in the current climate, with energy bills going up.

Since the start of March and rates have continued to rise significantly, Utili-Tay is giving clients the best long-term advice on their purchasing decisions so they have the understanding and transparency of the future.

Craig explained: “Due to the current industry price hikes, it’s unlikely we can save a company money compared to their current rates they have in place, although we do have a solution.

“We do have flexible multi-purchase options available where we have a bulk-purchase pool scenario that can track the market down as and when it happens. This will benefit businesses in the long-run rather than selecting a traditional fixed-rate option. It’s an ideal scenario.

“As prices are at an all-time high, Utili-Tay provides solutions for local businesses looking to keep outgoings as low as they possibly can be – and it’s not just Gas & Electricity. Water is an option to look at which can counteract part of the increase of the others.”

Utili-Tay can help save businesses on their water bills to compensate against the escalating gas and electricity prices that have contributed to energy bills going up. The firm is already working with the major water suppliers and have this readily available to all businesses.

Craig explained: “We can typically save clients up to 30% off their monthly water costs.”

Here, we speak to a small and a large organisation that have both saved by consulting the local energy expert.

Energy bills are going up – but Circle Sign’s electricity bill is down 30%!

Although Derek Gerrard’s business does not have a huge energy bill, when it comes to saving money, the company owner is always open to it. So when Craig Elder set up Utili-Tay, he was delighted to hear that the broker could cut his monthly bills – by a third!

Derek, who runs Circle Signs, explained: “I found Craig to be ambitious and honest.

“He struck me as a guy who would do what he said he would do and when he would do it. The service I received from Utili-Tay was excellent.”

If you have not used a broker before, it can be a little daunting, but as Derek explained, Utili-Tay’s Craig made the process an easy one: “He came to Circle Signs to look at our existing bills for utilities and went away, did his sums and came back. It’s more appealing to go with a broker that is not tied to any particular supplier, as he looks at the whole market to find the best deal.

“We have a workshop, computers, machinery and a big digital printer – all using electricity. We are not a big energy user by any means, but every penny is a prisoner these days.

“Since Craig has been involved, we have changed supplier and our electricity bill is down by around 30% which is better off in my pocket!”

“We have also referred several of our clients, ones much bigger than us, to Utili-Tay. The main thing is trust – and we can trust Craig and Utili-Tay to provide professional service.”

The Woodlands Hotel, Broughty Ferry, discovered the benefits of choosing different gas and electricity suppliers

As you would imagine, a 65-bedroom hotel with function suite, leisure facilities and restaurant and bar is a big energy user. With utility prices rising and energy bills going up, it was inevitable that it would hit the hotel and hospitality industry hard. But, as The Woodlands Hotel in Panmure Terrace, Broughty Ferry, discovered, Utili-Tay was able to soften the blow and assist with its energy management.

Ewan MacRae, co-owner of the Best Western Woodlands Hotel, said that he heard about how companies across Tayside were benefiting from Utili-Tay at a business meeting. At the time, the hotel was in a fixed energy deal, due to end in September, so in April began discussions with Utili-Tay.

Ewan explained: “We set up a meeting, Craig came back with some of the comparisons, he talked us through it and advised on the best deal. It was really good.

“We used to have the same supplier for both gas and electricity – but it was more affordable to have one for each. We got a really good deal back then, and we could lock it in, so we didn’t have to pay the higher prices in September when the tariff ended.”

Fuel prices were due to rise anyway, which prompted Woodlands Hotel to switch, and the partners are glad they chose a broker.

Ewan, who took over the hotel with Nicki Robertson in 2019, explained: “We knew the increase was coming but wanted to find the best deal at that time. There was a fuel cost increase for us – but it was only 10% more rather than waiting until September and having to pay 30% or 40% more.

“Now we are with Scottish Gas for gas and SSE for electricity for a three-year period until September 2024.

“Craig is very good at assessing the market – he keeps an eye on it and pointed things out to us. He tried to squeeze a bit more out them. And he was honest and advised us where we wouldn’t be able to save money, like for our phone bills, for example.

“I would recommend Utili-Tay.”

If you would like to follow in the footsteps of Circle Signs or Woodlands Hotel and take advantage of all the options available to you, contact Craig Elder at Utili-Tay on 01382 279999 or email: craig.elder@utili-tay.com

Utili-Tay also provides a range of additional services from EV Charging Installations to Solar Solutions.