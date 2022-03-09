Firefighters spend 11 hours tackling hay bales fire near Carnoustie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters spent more than 11 hours tackling a blaze which ripped through 200 hay bales in a field near Carnoustie.

Crews were called to the inferno at around 5pm on Tuesday.

It happened in a field near the old Panbride School just outside Carnoustie.

Two crews in rotation tackled the flames overnight, and it was finally extinguished by 4.30am on Wednesday.

Fire crews tackling blaze in rotation

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to approximately 200 bales of hay on fire near the old Panbride School in Carnoustie.

“We got the call at 5.05pm on Tuesday and had a watching crew overnight.

“We had two appliances in rotation in attendance overnight.

“All appliances left at 4.25am on Wednesday.”