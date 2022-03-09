Firefighters spend 11 hours tackling hay bales fire near Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Firefighters spend 11 hours tackling hay bales fire near Carnoustie

By Amie Flett
March 9 2022, 9.23am Updated: March 9 2022, 3.00pm
Crews spent more than 11 hours tackling a hay bales fire.
Firefighters spent more than 11 hours tackling a blaze which ripped through 200 hay bales in a field near Carnoustie.

Crews were called to the inferno at around 5pm on Tuesday.

It happened in a field near the old Panbride School just outside Carnoustie.

Two crews in rotation tackled the flames overnight, and it was finally extinguished by 4.30am on Wednesday.

Fire crews tackling blaze in rotation

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to approximately 200 bales of hay on fire near the old Panbride School in Carnoustie.

“We got the call at 5.05pm on Tuesday and had a watching crew overnight.

“We had two appliances in rotation in attendance overnight.

“All appliances left at 4.25am on Wednesday.”

