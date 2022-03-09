Disqualified motorist jailed for drink-driving three times the limit in rural Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A disqualified driver who was caught motoring through rural Perthshire while more than three times the drink-drive limit has been jailed.

Richard McKay was banned from the road in 2020 after he crashed into a wall at Crieff and ruptured a gas pipe.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the smash.

The 39-year-old returned to the dock this week and admitted driving a white Vauxhall Corsa while disqualified at the A85 and A822 junction, near Gilmerton, on July 20 2021.

He further admitted driving without insurance and with excess alcohol (76mics/ 100).

McKay also pled guilty to assaulting a police officer by kicking him on the body on the same date outside his home in Maxtone Terrace, Crieff.

Jail is ‘necessary’

McKay was jailed for four months and two weeks and was banned from driving for five years.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told him he will need to resit his test, at the end of his disqualification period, before he can drive again.

“It’s difficult to know what to say in such circumstances where you have plainly ignored a disqualification imposed by this court,” he told McKay.

“In fact, I see there were two periods of disqualification.

“In my view, a custodial sentence is necessary in these circumstances.”

McKay had been banned for three years, and fined £800, following the crash in March 2020.

At the time, the court heard he hit a gas pipe in Mill Road, Crieff, causing a leak.

He admitted driving over the limit and failing to give his details having been involved in the collision.

Alcohol issues

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, told Perth Sheriff Court: “Mr McKay has been enduring personal difficulties in recent times.

“There are undoubtedly problems with alcohol and other matters.

“He accepts these are offences that reach the custodial threshold.”

Mr Holmes said his client had not served time in prison before.