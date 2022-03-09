Disqualified motorist jailed for drink-driving three times the limit in rural Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disqualified motorist jailed for drink-driving three times the limit in rural Perthshire

By Jamie Buchan
March 9 2022, 9.30am Updated: March 9 2022, 12.55pm
Richard McKay was caught driving while disqualified at the A85 / A822 junction in Perthshire

A disqualified driver who was caught motoring through rural Perthshire while more than three times the drink-drive limit has been jailed.

Richard McKay was banned from the road in 2020 after he crashed into a wall at Crieff and ruptured a gas pipe.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the smash.

The 39-year-old returned to the dock this week and admitted driving a white Vauxhall Corsa while disqualified at the A85 and A822 junction, near Gilmerton, on July 20 2021.

He further admitted driving without insurance and with excess alcohol (76mics/ 100).

McKay also pled guilty to assaulting a police officer by kicking him on the body on the same date outside his home in Maxtone Terrace, Crieff.

Jail is ‘necessary’

McKay was jailed for four months and two weeks and was banned from driving for five years.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told him he will need to resit his test, at the end of his disqualification period, before he can drive again.

“It’s difficult to know what to say in such circumstances where you have plainly ignored a disqualification imposed by this court,” he told McKay.

“In fact, I see there were two periods of disqualification.

“In my view, a custodial sentence is necessary in these circumstances.”

McKay had been banned for three years, and fined £800, following the crash in March 2020.

At the time, the court heard he hit a gas pipe in Mill Road, Crieff, causing a leak.

He admitted driving over the limit and failing to give his details having been involved in the collision.

Alcohol issues

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, told Perth Sheriff Court: “Mr McKay has been enduring personal difficulties in recent times.

“There are undoubtedly problems with alcohol and other matters.

“He accepts these are offences that reach the custodial threshold.”

Mr Holmes said his client had not served time in prison before.

