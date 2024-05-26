Dundee business owner and Chamber of Commerce president on working with compassion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee business owner and Chamber of Commerce president on working with compassion

Kelly Fairweather talks about her work journey, from selling on eBay, working in McDonalds, and running three businesses.

The Selkie owner Kelly Fairweather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Selkie owner Kelly Fairweather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Ian Forsyth

The president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce has a positive message for any would-be entrepreneurs, despite them facing a tough economic environment.

Kelly Fairweather told the Courier: “No matter where you are from or what you have, you can make your own business.

“Failure just means you tried – and hopefully learned enough to try something else.”

The businessowner has faced many challenges in her life, but has still managed to overcome them.

Her main current venture is The Selkie Group, which is backed by investor Barry Petrie.

Kelly has had a wide variety of jobs in her life.

Her early career path included working in McDonald’s, studying at Dundee University, working in a Tesco call centre and was then in the Civil Service.

She later became self-employed due to schooling becoming difficult for some of her children’s complex special needs and continual hospital appointments.

Paul Fairweather, Robert Smith, Malcolm Marshall and Kelly Fairweather at The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Kelly went on: “We have had to pay for therapy and treatments over the years due to waiting lists, etc.

“I knew the only way for us to do this was by making an income. I also needed freedom to be able to work when I could. Along with my own health issues, the ideal thing seemed to be self-employment.

“I sold on eBay, baked from home, carried out consultancy work, cleaned, sold at markets. Basically anything and everything while the children were young and I needed to earn a living.”

Running three businesses

Moving forward to the present day, she now owns three eateries, including The Selkie in Dundee’s Exchange Street and a cleaning company.

The business owner said she has been lucky to be supported by clever unofficial mentors who have listened and supported her.

So how difficult is it in today’s business world to be a Scottish entrepreneur?

Kelly replied: “It’s exhausting and difficult. Every day, I see my peers closing and I worry a lot.

Kelly Fairweather at The Selkie on Exchange Street Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We are short of skilled staff, our overheads are wild – though we are very lucky Exchange Street has Hillcrest as a landlord and a very fair rent.

“I worry constantly and I don’t think I would be expanding without the backing of Barry Petrie and amazing customers who support us.

“It is a juggle every day and I work a lot. My husband has had major heart issues lately and at times I feel very overwhelmed and isolated. ”

More help needed

She thinks that politicians could be doing more to help entrepreneurs.

Kelly explained: “Rates relief as they have in England would help. VAT thresholds need to be changed, with a lesser VAT rate for service-led firms.

“We need an understanding that most small businesses are running hand to mouth and that there is very little left in the tank.

“Councils need to understand the value of what we bring to the table in terms of employment. a city-centre offer, development of skills and what we can do for the local community.”

Kelly said the best part about her job is just being in a kitchen, being with people who she loves working with and knowing she is looking after her family.

Free meals for those in need

The business owner said she will offers a free meal to anyone who needs one, but sometimes the stories people tell her are utterly heart-breaking.

As regards the secret of her success to date, Kelly stated: “Never believe what people say about you, good or bad. Know who you are at 2am and be comfortable with the decisions you make.

“Always stand with what you believe and remember you are not for sale. Work hard and, when you are in the shower crying because you are overwhelmed and exhausted, try and remember what started this for you.”

