Dundee business owner and Chamber of Commerce president on working with compassion

The president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce has a positive message for any would-be entrepreneurs, despite them facing a tough economic environment.

Kelly Fairweather told the Courier: “No matter where you are from or what you have, you can make your own business.

“Failure just means you tried – and hopefully learned enough to try something else.”

The businessowner has faced many challenges in her life, but has still managed to overcome them.

Her main current venture is The Selkie Group, which is backed by investor Barry Petrie.

Kelly has had a wide variety of jobs in her life.

Her early career path included working in McDonald’s, studying at Dundee University, working in a Tesco call centre and was then in the Civil Service.

She later became self-employed due to schooling becoming difficult for some of her children’s complex special needs and continual hospital appointments.

Kelly went on: “We have had to pay for therapy and treatments over the years due to waiting lists, etc.

“I knew the only way for us to do this was by making an income. I also needed freedom to be able to work when I could. Along with my own health issues, the ideal thing seemed to be self-employment.

“I sold on eBay, baked from home, carried out consultancy work, cleaned, sold at markets. Basically anything and everything while the children were young and I needed to earn a living.”

Running three businesses

Moving forward to the present day, she now owns three eateries, including The Selkie in Dundee’s Exchange Street and a cleaning company.

The business owner said she has been lucky to be supported by clever unofficial mentors who have listened and supported her.

So how difficult is it in today’s business world to be a Scottish entrepreneur?

Kelly replied: “It’s exhausting and difficult. Every day, I see my peers closing and I worry a lot.

“We are short of skilled staff, our overheads are wild – though we are very lucky Exchange Street has Hillcrest as a landlord and a very fair rent.

“I worry constantly and I don’t think I would be expanding without the backing of Barry Petrie and amazing customers who support us.

“It is a juggle every day and I work a lot. My husband has had major heart issues lately and at times I feel very overwhelmed and isolated. ”

More help needed

She thinks that politicians could be doing more to help entrepreneurs.

Kelly explained: “Rates relief as they have in England would help. VAT thresholds need to be changed, with a lesser VAT rate for service-led firms.

“We need an understanding that most small businesses are running hand to mouth and that there is very little left in the tank.

“Councils need to understand the value of what we bring to the table in terms of employment. a city-centre offer, development of skills and what we can do for the local community.”

Kelly said the best part about her job is just being in a kitchen, being with people who she loves working with and knowing she is looking after her family.

Free meals for those in need

The business owner said she will offers a free meal to anyone who needs one, but sometimes the stories people tell her are utterly heart-breaking.

As regards the secret of her success to date, Kelly stated: “Never believe what people say about you, good or bad. Know who you are at 2am and be comfortable with the decisions you make.

“Always stand with what you believe and remember you are not for sale. Work hard and, when you are in the shower crying because you are overwhelmed and exhausted, try and remember what started this for you.”