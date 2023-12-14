Dundee restaurant has 21 no-shows in one night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee restaurant has 21 no-shows in one night

The Selkie says the impact of diners not turning up is "massive".

By Andrew Robson
The Selkie in Dundee.
The Selkie restaurant in Dundee. Image: Supplied

A Dundee restaurant has slammed no-show customers after 21 diners failed to appear for bookings in one night.

The Selkie on Exchange Street faced a large number of empty tables on Tuesday evening – despite plenty of bookings.

Bosses at the venue then took to social media expressing their frustration at diners who reserve tables but never show up.

The Selkie says no-shows gave ‘no notice’

The Facebook post said: “Not for the first time recently, we have had a large number of no-shows.

“Tonight (Tuesday), 21 diners didn’t turn up – no phone call, no notice!

“We could have booked other people in but no, we kept the table for you!

“This has happened a wee bit lately and I’m not sure why – you just message or call to cancel, or better still, just use (booking system) OpenTable.”

A woman and man smiling at each other standing behind a bar counter.
Kelly-Anne and Paul Fairweather of The Selkie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The post added: “The impact on our wee business at this time of year is massive – this is our income.

“We also have food waste and staff with nothing to do.

“So next time, just call or when we call you, answer your phone and tell us you won’t make it.

“We get it – things happen – but we really would like to earn a living.”

Several people responded to the post criticising the customers’ behaviour – and encouraged The Selkie to start taking deposits.

‘Just no need for not turning up’

Alison Greig said: “That’s awful, start asking for non-refundable deposits at booking, just no need for not turning up.”

Deirdre Scott posted: “That is horrendous, definitely deposits are the way forward.

“Hopefully the rest of the festive time goes very well for you.”

Pauline Mackenzie said: “This angers me, this is what destroys the trust for everyone else booking and attending.”

The Selkie previously launched a scheme to help feed struggling families during the pandemic.

