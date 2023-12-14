Dundee restaurant has 21 no-shows in one night

A Dundee restaurant has slammed no-show customers after 21 diners failed to appear for bookings in one night.

The Selkie on Exchange Street faced a large number of empty tables on Tuesday evening – despite plenty of bookings.

Bosses at the venue then took to social media expressing their frustration at diners who reserve tables but never show up.

The Selkie says no-shows gave ‘no notice’

The Facebook post said: “Not for the first time recently, we have had a large number of no-shows.

“Tonight (Tuesday), 21 diners didn’t turn up – no phone call, no notice!

“We could have booked other people in but no, we kept the table for you!

“This has happened a wee bit lately and I’m not sure why – you just message or call to cancel, or better still, just use (booking system) OpenTable.”

The post added: “The impact on our wee business at this time of year is massive – this is our income.

“We also have food waste and staff with nothing to do.

“So next time, just call or when we call you, answer your phone and tell us you won’t make it.

“We get it – things happen – but we really would like to earn a living.”

Several people responded to the post criticising the customers’ behaviour – and encouraged The Selkie to start taking deposits.

‘Just no need for not turning up’

Alison Greig said: “That’s awful, start asking for non-refundable deposits at booking, just no need for not turning up.”

Deirdre Scott posted: “That is horrendous, definitely deposits are the way forward.

“Hopefully the rest of the festive time goes very well for you.”

Pauline Mackenzie said: “This angers me, this is what destroys the trust for everyone else booking and attending.”

The Selkie previously launched a scheme to help feed struggling families during the pandemic.