Police trace driver of car found on its roof near Forfar

The driver of a car found on its roof in Angus has been traced.

The car was reported after it was discovered in a field in the Dunnichen area, between Forfar and Letham, on Thursday morning.

A telegraph pole was knocked over during the incident.

It is not known if the driver was injured.

Police called to car on its roof near Forfar

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Thursday we were called to a report of a car having crashed into a field off the A923 near Dunnichen, Angus.

“Police attended and there were no persons found within the car.

“However, the driver has since been traced.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

An eyewitness said he reported the incident after seeing the car on its roof in a field.

He said: “A telegraph pole was knocked over and a car was on its roof in the field.”