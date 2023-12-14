Man, 27, seriously injured in Perth stabbing

A 27-year-old man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Perth.

The attack took place on Viewfield Place, off Dunkeld Road, at around 5pm on Tuesday.

The man was treated in hospital for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police Scotland is looking to speak to two men spotted in the area around the time of the attack.

Police appeal after Viewfield Place stabbing

Detective Constable Steven Cochrane said: “We are keen to speak to two young men wearing dark clothing in the area at the time or anyone who knows who they are.

“If you can assist with our enquiries please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2599 of Tuesday December 12 2023.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.