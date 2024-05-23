Schools Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Perth and Kinross schools Class photographs from 34 Perth and Kinross primary schools. Our Lady's and Oakbank are among our Last Class 2024 schools. By Cheryl Peebles May 23 2024, 2:40pm May 23 2024, 2:40pm Share Last Class 2024: P7 photos from Perth and Kinross schools Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4981884/last-class-2024-photos-perth-kinross/ Copy Link 0 comment Welcome to Last Class 2024 and the photographs for Perth and Kinross schools. Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days. Before they make the big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for photographers. And now we bring you Last Class 2024 Perth and Kinross. The Courier and Evening Telegraph wish all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges. Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. Can I buy the Last Class 2024 Perth and Kinross pictures? Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website between May 27 and June 8. Perth and Kinross schools Tulloch Mrs Malton. Image: Phil Hannah. Tulloch Mrs Campbell. Image: Phil Hannah. St Stephen’s RC. Image: Phil Hannah. St Ninian’s. Image: Phil Hannah. St Madoes. St John’s RC Mrs Beck. Image: Phil Hannah. St John’s RC Miss Cole. Image: Phil Hannah. St Dominic’s RC. Image: Phil Hannah. Ruthvenfield. Image: Phil Hannah. Robert Douglas Memorial Class B. Image: Phil Hannah. Robert Douglas Memorial Class A. Image: Phil Hannah. Pitcairn. Image: Phil Hannah. Our Lady’s RC. Image: Phil Hannah. Oakbank Class J. Image: Phil Hannah. Oakbank Class G. Image: Phil Hannah. Newhill Class D. Image: Phil Hannah. Newhill Class A. Image: Phil Hannah. Moncrieffe. Image: Phil Hannah. Milnathort. Image: Phil Hannah. Methven. Image: Phil Hannah. Meigle. Longforgan Class 2. Longforgan Class 1. Image: Phil Hannah. Letham. Kenmore. Invergowrie. Inchture. Image: Phil Hannah. Goodlyburn. Image: Phil Hannah. Forgandenny. Fairview. Image: Phil Hannah. Crieff Class B. Image: Phil Hannah. Crieff Class A. Image: Phil Hannah. Craigie. Image: Phil Hannah. Coupar Angus. Cleish. Image: Phil Hannah. Burrelton. Image: Phil Hannah. Braco. Image: Phil Hannah. Auchtergaven. Community School of Auchterarder Class D. Image: Phil Hannah. Community School of Auchterarder Class MCC. Image: Phil Hannah. Community School of Auchterarder Class MCM. Image: Phil Hannah. Aberuthven. Image: Phil Hannah. Abernethy.
