Dunfermline reject six-figure bid for Josh Edwards from English League One side

The left-back is expected to be in demand this summer.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Josh Edwards stretches his arms during a warm-up.
Defender Josh Edwards has been a key player for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Dunfermline have knocked back a six-figure bid for defender Josh Edwards.

English League One side Charlton Athletic made the approach for the highly-rated defender but it has been rejected by the Pars.

Edwards was the subject of a similar offer from Barnsley in the January transfer window.

But that was also rebuffed by the Fifers, who did not want to lose the ever-present left-back as they fought to retain their Championship status.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Josh Edwards stretches out his left boot to tackle Dundee United striker Louis Moult.
Josh Edwards (left) was a key performer for Dunfermline this season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The 23-year-old now has 12 months remaining on his deal after Dunfermline activated a clause to extend his contract by another year.

However, it is clear they will have a decision to make during the close-season as Edwards attracts suitors south of the border.

The former Kilmarnock youth, who turns 24 on Monday, has spent the last five years with the Pars since joining from Airdrie in 2019.

And he has racked up over 180 appearances for the East End Park outfit, including all but 11 minutes of every league game this term.

Championship team of the year

His energetic displays earned him a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year and have brought attention from a host of clubs south of the border.

Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City, Blackpool and Oxford United have all been linked with Edwards, whilst it is understood Bristol Rovers travelled north to watch the player in a game last month.

It seems increasingly likely that one club will meet Dunfermline’s asking price in the coming weeks.

And Charlton must now decide whether to come back to the table with an improved offer after being turned down by the Pars.

Dunfermline's Josh Edwards tackles St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann.
Josh Edwards (right, in 2020) has developed as a player during his five years with Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Speaking after Dunfermline knocked back Barnsley in January, manager James McPake accepted Edwards would be a wanted man.

He commented at the time: “I’ve said to him, the moves will come for him.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing for us, he’ll go and have a fantastic career because he’s doing everything right.

“He’s training right, he’s working right and he’s looking after himself right.

“He’ll deserve whatever comes for him in football, but we’re delighted to keep him.”

