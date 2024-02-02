Dunfermline rejected six-figure bid from English club for key defender ahead of transfer deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline rejected six-figure bid from English club for key defender ahead of transfer deadline

Left-back Josh Edwards was a target for League One side Barnsley.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline have booted out a six-figure bid for defender Josh Edwards.

The left-back was the subject of an offer from Barnsley in the final week of the transfer window.

But the Pars knocked back the approach from the English League One club.

Edwards is seen as a crucial member of the East End Park team and it is understood the board flatly turned down the bid.

Defender Josh Edwards stretches his arms during a game for Dunfermline Athletic.
Josh Edwards has been a key player for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The wing-back still has 18 months to go at Dunfermline after the Fifers activated the option of an extra year on his deal, which was due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old is currently in his fifth season at Dunfermline, having joined the club for an ‘undisclosed fee’ in 2019 from Airdrie.

former Kilmarnock trainee, Edwards has made 165 appearances for the Pars and could now attract more interest at the end of the season as he enters the final 12 months of his agreement.

Barnsley have since snapped up Josh Earl – a left-sided defender – from fellow League One side Fleetwood Town on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The decision to reject the offer for Edwards will have delighted manager James McPake given his defensive issues in recent weeks.

DAFC defensive options

Long-term injuries have hit the Fifers rearguard hard in recent times and left them without the services of skipper Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen and Aaron Comrie.

Sam Fisher has also spent time on the sidelines thanks to two worrying concussions.

It left McPake desperately trying to beef up his defensive options before the transfer window closed on Thursday night.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott arrived on loan from Cardiff City on January 12 and he was joined by Bluebirds team-mate Xavier Benjamin just 15 minutes before the deadline.

It is understood discussions did take place with MK Dons defender Tommy Smith, the New Zealand internationalist and former Ipswich Town centre-half, but the parties failed to reach a deal.

