Home Sport Football

Dunfermline sign second defender from Cardiff City as Xavier Benjamin joins Pars on loan

East End Park boss James McPake has been determined to beef up his defensive options.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline have beaten the transfer deadline to seal a deal for Cardiff City defender Xavier Benjamin.

The 20-year-old has penned a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

He follows Bluebirds team-mate Malachi Fagan-Walcott north to East End Park.

Dunfermline manager James McPake and debutant Malachi Fagan-Walcott.
Dunfermline manager James McPake with Malachi Fagan-Walcott, who joined on loan from Cardiff City last month. Image: SNS.

Fagan-Walcott joined the Fifers on a temporary deal last month and made his debut in Saturday’s goalless draw away to Dundee United.

Currently without skipper Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen and Aaron Comrie from his rearguard because of injuries, Pars boss James McPake was desperate to beef up his defensive options.

Benjamin has made two first-team appearances for Cardiff, both in cup competitions.

The centre-half started for the English Championship side in their 2-2 draw with Colchester United in the first round of the Carabao Cup in August.

The young stopper then played 45 minutes as the Welsh outfit slipped to a 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on January 6.

Experience

Cardiff were keen for Benjamin to get greater first-team experience and after sending Fagan-Walcott north have repeated that move.

Benjamin began his career within Fulham’s youth set-up before moving to Cardiff City Stadium in June 2022.

He has regularly been given the captain’s armband for the Cardiff under-21 side and is described as a ‘commanding presence’.

Benjamin becomes Dunfermline’s third signing of the window.

Striker Brad Holmes also joined on loan from Blackpool earlier this week.

